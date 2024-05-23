Police claims having 'person of interest' in P4-M Itogon gold, cash heist

ITOGON, Benguet — Itogon town policemen already obtained good leads in the Sunday night’s P4.2-million worth of gold nuggets and cash heist in Barangay Ucab, Itogon, Benguet.

“We already have a person-of-interest,” Itogon town police chief Major Alan Atog said, taking cue from CCTV footage of the armed heist and identification of motorcycles used by the robbers.

Five masked suspects armed with rifles and handguns aboard 2 motorcycles reportedly barged inside the store of the victim taking at least a kilo of gold nuggets and P600,000 cash from the cash drawer.

Police learned that the robbers ordered the occupants facedown and ransacked the cash register together with the gold nuggets in a little over ten minutes.

The authorities believe that the robbers carefully planned the heist because they knew the routines of the victim and occupants of the store.

The robbers, the police added, escaped toward Poblacion Itogon on board the motorcycles.

The store owner said she can identify one of the robbers once she sees him again, taking cue from their distinct Cordilleran features and accents.