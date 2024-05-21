^

Nation

P1-M worth of shabu seized in Region 12 police operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 21, 2024 | 3:01pm
P1-M worth of shabu seized in Region 12 police operation
Map of the Cotabato showing the location of Matalam
Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — Policemen confiscated P1 million worth of shabu from two dealers, said to have links with both the Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters. They were entrapped in Pikit town in Cotabato province on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters on Tuesday that the duo, whose names he withheld in the meantime, are now clamped down in a detention facility of the Pikit Municipal Police Station.

One of them is a resident of Fort Pikit area in Pikit, Cotabato while the other hails from Barangay Kalbugan in nearby Pagalungan town in Maguindanao del Sur. There are secluded areas in the two towns that are bastions of the Dawlah Islamiya and the BIFF, both known for providing drug traffickers sanctuary in exchange for money.

Placer said that the two suspects were immediately arrested by a team of plainclothes agents from different units of PRO-12, the Cotabato Provincial Police Office and the municipal police force after selling to them 150 grams of shabu, costing P1 million, in a tradeoff in Barangay Ladtingan in Pikit last Sunday.

Placer said it was local officials and barangay leaders who reported their shabu peddling activities, enabling police units under PRO-12 to promptly plan the sting that led to their arrest and confiscation from them of P1 million worth of shabu.

vuukle comment

BIFF

COTABATO

DAWLAH ISLAMIYA

REGION 12
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP sacks 9 SAF members

PNP sacks 9 SAF members

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Two members of the police Special Action Force who were arrested on May 18 for allegedly moonlighting as bodyguards in a village...
Nation
fbtw
DOH warns public vs dengue

DOH warns public vs dengue

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Department of Health has warned the public against dengue-carrying mosquitoes amid rains caused by thunderstorms in Metro...
Nation
fbtw
Drought destroys P535.6 million crops, livestock in Negros Occidental

Drought destroys P535.6 million crops, livestock in Negros Occidental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 15 hours ago
As another local government unit was placed under a state of calamity due to drought, the amount of damage to rice, corn,...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos hits past administrations for &lsquo;inaction&rsquo; in Yolanda areas

Marcos hits past administrations for ‘inaction’ in Yolanda areas

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The past two administrations had done “nothing” to rehabilitate areas devastated by Super Typhoon Yolanda, President...
Nation
fbtw
Dumagat community in Bulacan gets free WiFi connection

Dumagat community in Bulacan gets free WiFi connection

By Ric Sapnu | 15 hours ago
Residents of a Dumagat community in Norzagaray in this province can now connect to the internet without having to leave the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DA defends decision to sell P29/kilo rice

DA defends decision to sell P29/kilo rice

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture defended yesterday the decision of the government to sell rice at P29 per kilo at Kadiwa outlets,...
Nation
fbtw
Child rights defender to appeal conviction

Child rights defender to appeal conviction

By Nillicent Bautista | 15 hours ago
The camp of child and women’s rights advocate Sally Ujano will appeal the ruling of a Taguig court, which found her...
Nation
fbtw
BFP gets P2.88 billion to boost emergency response

BFP gets P2.88 billion to boost emergency response

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released P2.88 billion to strengthen and modernize the government’s emergency...
Nation
fbtw

4 escapees recaptured in Maguindanao del Norte

By Roel Pareño | 15 hours ago
Four of five detainees who bolted jail in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte have been recaptured.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with