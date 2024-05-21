Dumagat community in Bulacan gets free WiFi connection

This developed after the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) provided free internet connectivity to residents of Sitio Manalo in Barangay San Lorenzo.

MALOLOS, Bulacan, Philippines — Residents of a Dumagat community in Norzagaray in this province can now connect to the internet without having to leave the area.

DICT provincial chief Mario Antonio Aya-ay said the free internet access for Dumagats is part of the government’s “Free Wi-Fi for All” program and intends to empower indigenous peoples (IP) to participate in the digital world.

“This initiative does not only bring the world closer to these communities, but also opens up a wide range of opportunities for them in education, healthcare and economic growth,” Aya-ay said.

Regina Panlilio, chief of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples in Bulacan, said the facilities provided by the DICT would lighten the problems being faced by students and teachers of the Dike-Adwas Elementary School, especially in conducting distance learning classes and research works.

“In this era of digitalization wherein everything is on social media, the project bridges the digital divide for IP living in upland areas. They are not left behind,” Panlilio said.

Lorna Virtudez, chief of Sitio Manalo, thanked the government for the opportunities that the digital connectivity would open to them.

Teacher Mary Grace Mariano said the free WiFi would make it easy for them to communicate to school division and district offices of the Department of Education.

Mariano said that submission of their reports and provision of interactive learning to students would now be easier and on time.