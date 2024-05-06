42-year-old man charged for bomb joke at Davao airport

This photo shows a male passenger was apprehended for uttering a “bomb joke” at Davao International Airport on May 3, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — A 42-year-old man was apprehended last May 3 after telling a bomb joke at the Davao International Airport, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the agency said that they filed charges against the male passenger of a flight bound for Singapore after uttering a bomb joke at the check-in counter of the airport.

According to the authorities, the man uttered the phrase “there are no fragile items inside ma’am, only a bomb” in the local language while undergoing inspection.

“Subsequently, airport authorities effected an arrest on the suspect while informing him of the nature of the offense made and his constitutional rights in a language he understands, utilizing an alternative recording device,” the press release read.

The man was charged for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1727 or the law that declared bomb jokes or similar means unlawful filed before the Davao City Prosecutors Office.

If found guilty, the suspect may face imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine of not more than P40,000, or both.

The passenger is currently under the custody of the Sasa Police Station in Davao City.