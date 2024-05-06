^

Nation

42-year-old man charged for bomb joke at Davao airport

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 6, 2024 | 5:33pm
42-year-old man charged for bomb joke at Davao airport
This photo shows a male passenger was apprehended for uttering a “bomb joke” at Davao International Airport on May 3, 2024
PNP Aviation Security Group / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A 42-year-old man was apprehended last May 3 after telling a bomb joke at the Davao International Airport, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group said. 

In a Facebook post on Monday, the agency said that they filed charges against the male passenger of a flight bound for Singapore after uttering a bomb joke at the check-in counter of the airport. 

According to the authorities, the man uttered the phrase “there are no fragile items inside ma’am, only a bomb” in the local language while undergoing inspection.

“Subsequently, airport authorities effected an arrest on the suspect while informing him of the nature of the offense made and his constitutional rights in a language he understands, utilizing an alternative recording device,” the press release read.

The man was charged for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1727 or the law that declared bomb jokes or similar means unlawful filed before the Davao City Prosecutors Office.

If found guilty, the suspect may face imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine of not more than P40,000, or both.

The passenger is currently under the custody of the Sasa Police Station in Davao City. 

vuukle comment

BOMB JOKE

DAVAO

DAVAO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

PNP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nurse, worker slain by rider they helped

Nurse, worker slain by rider they helped

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
A nurse and a construction worker were shot dead by a motorcycle rider they helped in Barangay 173, Caloocan, police sai...
Nation
fbtw
NBI team fails to find Quiboloy

NBI team fails to find Quiboloy

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has urged Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ ministry to surrender...
Nation
fbtw
Masungi project wins social innovation award

Masungi project wins social innovation award

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Masungi Geopark Project (MGP) has won the biosphere sustainability award at the 2024 Asia Pacific Social Innovation Partnership...
Nation
fbtw
Cedric Lee moved to New Bilibid Prison after surrender

Cedric Lee moved to New Bilibid Prison after surrender

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Businessman Cedric Lee has been moved to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Friday evening after turning himself...
Nation
fbtw
Rifles, pistol seized from 2 illegal dealers in CIDG operation

Rifles, pistol seized from 2 illegal dealers in CIDG operation

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Policemen seized two M1 Garand rifles and a .45 caliber pistol from two illegal gun dealers entrapped in Alamada, Cotabato...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Another &lsquo;military informant&rsquo; slain in Negros Occidental

Another ‘military informant’ slain in Negros Occidental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
The New People’s Army (NPA) has owned up to the recent killing of a civilian it accused of being an informant of the...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 4 quake rocks Leyte area

Magnitude 4 quake rocks Leyte area

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
A magnitude 4 earthquake rocked several areas in Leyte yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
800 Pampanga infants receive vaccines

800 Pampanga infants receive vaccines

By Ric Sapnu | 19 hours ago
Up to 800 infants in this province received routine and catch-up immunization against hepatitis B, measles, polio and tetanus...
Nation
fbtw
2 &lsquo;illegal gun dealers&rsquo; nabbed in Cotabato City

2 ‘illegal gun dealers’ nabbed in Cotabato City

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Two suspected illegal firearms dealers were arrested in a sting that also resulted in the seizure of two rifles and a pistol...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with