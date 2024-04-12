^

P1.3-M worth shabu seized from woman in General Santos City

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 12:26pm
The woman who had sold P1.3 million worth of shabu to plainclothes policemen during an entrapment operation on April 10, 2024 in General Santos City is now locked in a detention facility.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Policemen seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from a woman entrapped along a busy thoroughfare in General Santos City last Wednesday, the Police Regional Office-12 reported on Friday.

The female suspect, whose name was temporarily withheld by PRO-12 while efforts to locate her accomplices are still underway, reportedly led a group that has contacts selling shabu near school campuses in General Santos City and in nearby towns in Region 12’s adjoining Sarangani ang South Cotabato provinces.

Brig. Gen. Augustus Placer, director of PRO-12, told reporters on Friday that the suspect is now in their custody and shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect peacefully yielded when she sensed that she had sold some 200 grams of shabu, costing P1.3 million, to combined non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents from different units of PRO-12 in a tradeoff along Banisil Extension, a busy thoroughfare in Barangay Dadiangas West in General Santos City on Wednesday morning

Placer said that they are thankful to city officials and barangay leaders who helped the General Santos City Police Office plan the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the drug dealer suspect.

