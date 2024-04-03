^

Nation

Pertussis cases up in Quezon, Negros Occidental

Michelle Zoleta, Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
April 3, 2024 | 12:00am
Pertussis cases up in Quezon, Negros Occidental
File photo of a woman coughing.
Canva

MANILA, Philippines — Rising cases of pertussis or ”whooping cough” have been recorded in Quezon province and Negros Occidental.

In its pertussis weekly case bulletin, the Health Education and Promotion Unit of the Department of Health Center for Health Development in Calabarzon reported that six confirmed cases and 21 suspected cases of pertussis were recorded in Quezon.

There was no reported fatality.

The Integrated Provincial Health Office reminded the public to take the necessary precautions to avoid contracting the disease.

In Negros Occidental, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson expressed alarm over rising cases of suspected pertussis.

Lacson said the province logged one confirmed and six suspected cases.

Bacolod City recorded three suspected cases.

Dr. Grace Tan, environmental sanitation division head of the Bacolod city health office, said three babies with suspected pertussis are confined in various hospitals.

On March 27, the provincial government of Cavite declared a state of calamity due to rising cases of pertussis in the province. Thirty-six cases and six deaths were recorded.

A state of calamity had earlier been declared in Iloilo City after the city government declared a pertussis outbreak. The city logged seven confirmed cases.

