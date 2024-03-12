^

Nation

Pangilinan sues YouTube channel for cyber libel

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Pangilinan sues YouTube channel for cyber libel
This photo shows a picture of former Sen. Francis Pangilinan.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Francis Pangilinan yesterday filed a cyber libel complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against a YouTube channel creator for uploading what he described as malicious and libelous content against him and his family.

Also included in the complaint filed by Pangilinan before the DOJ’s Cybercrime Division are the officers of YouTube and Google Philippines.

In his complaint, Pangilinan identified the YouTube channel as “Bungangera TV,” which uploaded videos that he said depicted him as a “husband who physically abuses his wife and children.”

He said the videos have no factual basis and are intended to destroy his reputation as a public servant and a husband.

Pangilinan also said the videos are meant to ruin his relationship with his wife, actress Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan, and their children.

“The public and malicious imputations have also caused anxiety and stress to me and my family,” he said.

Pangilinan accused the YouTube channel of having committed cyber libel under Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The former senator said YouTube and Google are included in his complaint due to their alleged inaction on his complaints since the videos were uploaded in December last year and are still accessible.

“Up until now, the videos are still accessible. They are just letting this kind of name-shaming to happen,” Pangilinan said.

He said they are also looking into the companies whose advertising materials were shown in the YouTube channel’s videos.

“If their digital advertising is being used in spreading libel, these companies can be held liable for moral damages,” he said.

Pangilinan asked the DOJ to order the National Bureau of Investigation-Cybercrime Division to probe Bungangera TV and the people behind the YouTube channel.

He also asked the justice department to finish its investigation on the cyber libel case he filed in 2021 against YouTube channels Starlet and Latest Chika.

Pangilinan said he believes the uploaded videos might be politically motivated, considering that he ran but lost for vice president in the last elections.

vuukle comment

FRANCIS PANGILINAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Calabarzon LTO chief accused of extortion

Calabarzon LTO chief accused of extortion

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
A group of bus drivers and operators has accused the chief of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Calabarzon (Cavite,...
Nation
fbtw
Multi-awarded police intelligence agent killed in General Santos ambush

Multi-awarded police intelligence agent killed in General Santos ambush

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
A police intelligence agent based in Carmen, Cotabato province, credited for his accomplishments in locating members of local...
Nation
fbtw
Only 3 firms allowed to operate motorcycle taxis

Only 3 firms allowed to operate motorcycle taxis

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Only three companies are authorized to operate motorcycle taxis, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board...
Nation
fbtw
Danao City, Ilocos Norte enter sisterhood pact

Danao City, Ilocos Norte enter sisterhood pact

By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
Danao City in Cebu and Ilocos Norte have officially established a sisterhood partnership through the signing of a Memorandum...
Nation
fbtw
College student murdered in Cotabato City

College student murdered in Cotabato City

By John Unson | 12 hours ago
A working student was shot dead by a lone gunman while on his way home from the Iglesia Ni Cristo church in Cotabato...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Man kills mother who refused to give him money

Man kills mother who refused to give him money

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
For refusing to give him money, a 39-year-old man stabbed to death his mother in Quezon City shortly after midnight...
Nation
fbtw
No leads yet on cocaine bricks found in Eastern Samar

No leads yet on cocaine bricks found in Eastern Samar

By Miriam Desacada | 1 hour ago
Police have yet to gather leads on the possible sources of cocaine bricks that were found floating in the waters off Arteche,...
Nation
fbtw
Mendoza cannot suspend Calabarzon LTO chief accused of extortion

Mendoza cannot suspend Calabarzon LTO chief accused of extortion

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza has no authority to suspend the head of the LTO in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna,...
Nation
fbtw
9 Negros Occidental LGUs cancel classes due to high heat index

9 Negros Occidental LGUs cancel classes due to high heat index

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
Nine local government units in Negros Occidental have canceled classes in public and private elementary and high schools for...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with