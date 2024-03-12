Pangilinan sues YouTube channel for cyber libel

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Francis Pangilinan yesterday filed a cyber libel complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against a YouTube channel creator for uploading what he described as malicious and libelous content against him and his family.

Also included in the complaint filed by Pangilinan before the DOJ’s Cybercrime Division are the officers of YouTube and Google Philippines.

In his complaint, Pangilinan identified the YouTube channel as “Bungangera TV,” which uploaded videos that he said depicted him as a “husband who physically abuses his wife and children.”

He said the videos have no factual basis and are intended to destroy his reputation as a public servant and a husband.

Pangilinan also said the videos are meant to ruin his relationship with his wife, actress Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan, and their children.

“The public and malicious imputations have also caused anxiety and stress to me and my family,” he said.

Pangilinan accused the YouTube channel of having committed cyber libel under Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The former senator said YouTube and Google are included in his complaint due to their alleged inaction on his complaints since the videos were uploaded in December last year and are still accessible.

“Up until now, the videos are still accessible. They are just letting this kind of name-shaming to happen,” Pangilinan said.

He said they are also looking into the companies whose advertising materials were shown in the YouTube channel’s videos.

“If their digital advertising is being used in spreading libel, these companies can be held liable for moral damages,” he said.

Pangilinan asked the DOJ to order the National Bureau of Investigation-Cybercrime Division to probe Bungangera TV and the people behind the YouTube channel.

He also asked the justice department to finish its investigation on the cyber libel case he filed in 2021 against YouTube channels Starlet and Latest Chika.

Pangilinan said he believes the uploaded videos might be politically motivated, considering that he ran but lost for vice president in the last elections.