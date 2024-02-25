4 arrested, drug den shut in Butuan City police operation

The P414,800 worth shabu seized from four individuals arrested in an anti-narcotics raid in Butuan City is now in the custody of the local police.

Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, director of the Police Regional Office-13, announced on Sunday that all four suspects are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

Armed with a search warrant from court, a team of combined personnel of the Butuan City Police Office and PRO-13 and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency together raided their drug den in Purok 9 in Barangay Port Poyohon and found there 61 grams of shabu, costing P414,800, a .45 caliber pistol and drug sniffing paraphernalia.

Kraft said the four suspects, whose names he withheld, meantime, while efforts to locate their cohorts in Barangay Port Poyohon are underway, peacefully yielded when the raiding team barged into their clandestine drug den and showed them a search warrant signed by a judge in a local court.

Kraft said the operation that led to their arrest was carried out after the Butuan City police force had received reports from confidential informants about their operation of a drug den and peddling of shabu to contacts in Barangay Port Poyohon and nearby areas.