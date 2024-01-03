No climbing: Quiapo Church issues reminders for 1st Traslacion in three years

Devotees carry the statue of the Black Nazarene to the carriage at the start of the annual religious procession in Manila on January 9, 2019. Throngs of believers flung themselves at a historic statue of Jesus Christ as it inched through Manila on January 9 for an annual procession that is one of the world's biggest shows of Catholic zeal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quiapo Church released guidelines for devotees regarding the do's and don'ts during the Traslacion or the procession for the commemoration of the transfer of the Black Nazarene on January 9, the first to be held in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the annual procession have reminded the public not to climb the andas (carriage) of the Black Nazarene to wipe the image with a cloth, towel or handkerchief.

However, devotees can instead throw their handkerchiefs and towels, which will be wiped for them by members of the Hijos del Nazareno, who are on the carriage.

The public is also discouraged from pushing each other during the religious event. Devotees are also advised to bring a transparent bag to allow for easy inspection and not to bring too many belongings.

The procession will start from Quirino Grandstand in Luneta to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quezon Boulevard in Manila.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has said that there is a possibility for cell phone signals to be turned off during the occasion to ensure the security of the projected two million devotees who will join the procession.

Around four million devotees joined the last Traslacion in 2019.