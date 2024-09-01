Caloocan residents vote to divide country's largest barangay into 6

Satellite image taken on Sept. 1, 2024 shows Barangay Bagong Silang or Barangay 176 in Caloocan City.

MANILA, Philippines — Voters in Caloocan City have decided to split the country's most populous barangay, Barangay Bagong Silang or Barangay 176, into six smaller and independent barangays.

At least 22,854 residents voted in favor of the division while 2,584 voted against it, according to the procalamation of the Barangay Plebiscite Board of Canvassers. A copy of the canvass of votes was sent to reporters by the Commission on Elections Sunday morning, September 1.

The plebiscite ratifies Republic Act No. 11993, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on April 5. This law officially divides Barangay Bagong Silang into separate and distinct barangays.

The six separate barangays will be called Barangay 176-A, Barangay 176-B, Barangay 176-C, Barangay 176-D, Barangay 176-E and Barangay 176-F.

Each barangay will be led by a barangay chairperson and other local officials.

The law that separated Bagong Silang was approved in the House of Representatives in November 2022 and was amended by the Senate in December 2023. The law was signed by Marcos on April 3, 2024.