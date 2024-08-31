P13.6-M worth shabu seized in PDEA Sulu operation

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents foiled on Saturday, August 31, an attempt by two couriers to deliver somewhere in Luuk, Sulu P13.6 million worth of shabu.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said on Saturday afternoon that the suspects, Lala Jamih Halisan, 28, and his 20-year-old cohort, Alwinir Kabran, were intercepted by PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of units of the Sulu Provincial Police Office in a seaport in Barangay Tandu Bato in Luuk.

The duo had just disembarked from a watercraft that docked at a seaport in Luuk and were to deliver two kilos of shabu, costing P13.6 million, to a contact in one of the barangays in the municipality when they were frisked and detained by PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen, acting on tips from informants aware of their peddling of narcotics in Sulu province.

Castro said the seaport interdiction operation that resulted in the arrest of Halisan and Kabran was carried out with the support of the office of Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan, who is chairperson of the Sulu Provincial Peace and Order Council.

Halisan and Kabran are now locked in a detention facility of the Indanan Municipal Police Station, to be prosecuted for violation of the comprehensive dangerous drugs act of 2002.