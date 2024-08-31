^

Nation

108 vendors complete business skills program in Quezon City

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
August 31, 2024 | 12:00am
108 vendors complete business skills program in Quezon City
Mayor Joy Belmonte.
QC Mayor Joy Belmonte / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 108 vendors from Quezon City have completed the country’s first-ever Vendor Business School (VBS) program, an adult learning initiative that provides beneficiaries with training and coaching sessions on various business and technical skills.

Mayor Joy Belmonte led the recent graduation ceremony for the program, a joint project of the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research Resilient Cities Initiative and the Quezon City government.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to those who completed the 10-week course under VBS. I salute all of you because I know that balancing studying while working is not an easy task,” the mayor said in Filipino.

Launched in February, the VBS program allowed vendor-students to take part in group sessions on topics like record-keeping, sales growth strategies, food safety, customer relations, leadership, climate change adaptation and crop seasonality.

They also received one-on-one coaching sessions for three months to further support their livelihood.

The vendors, most of them women, came from different private and public markets and temporary vending sites in the city. Most of them have qualified to receive capital assistance for small businesses under the city’s Pangkabuhayang QC program.

The program is part of Belmonte’s GrowQC Food Security program, which is a result of the city’s membership in the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact, an agreement signed by cities around the world to improve food systems and address hunger.

vuukle comment

BELMONTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P8.4 million smuggled oranges from Thailand intercepted at MICP

P8.4 million smuggled oranges from Thailand intercepted at MICP

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs and Department of Agriculture yesterday prevented the entry into the country of P8.422 million worth...
Nation
fbtw
Hog vaccination vs ASF starts

Hog vaccination vs ASF starts

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Department of Agriculture will start today the controlled vaccination of hogs against African swine fever in Lobo, Batangas,...
Nation
fbtw
Filing of intent to join BARMM polls extended

Filing of intent to join BARMM polls extended

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Politicians planning to run in the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have...
Nation
fbtw
12 more local terrorists surrender to 6th ID

12 more local terrorists surrender to 6th ID

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
A group of 12 local terrorists turned in firearms and explosives to an Army unit and pledged allegiance to the government...
Nation
fbtw
La Mesa Dam water level drops

La Mesa Dam water level drops

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The water level of La Mesa Dam in Quezon City dropped to 79.85 meters after it overflowed on Wednesday amid monsoon rain...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Museum for Cardinal Sin to open in Aklan

By Ghio Ong | 52 minutes ago
A museum featuring the life of the late Manila archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin will open in his hometown in Aklan province.
Nation
fbtw

Storm surge destroys 43 houses in Zamboanga

By Roel Pareño | 52 minutes ago
At least 43 houses on stilts were destroyed by a storm surge spawned by the southwest monsoon early yesterday in Barangay Sinunuc – a coastal village west of this city.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-village chief ambushed in Abra; Zamboanga businessman robbed, killed

By Artemio Dumlao | 52 minutes ago
A former barangay chairman is fighting for his life in a hospital after he and his nephew were ambushed by unidentified gunmen Thursday night in Barangay San Antonio in Bangued – Abra’s capital town...
Nation
fbtw
3 Bulacan cops nabbed for robbery

3 Bulacan cops nabbed for robbery

By Emmanuel Tupas | 52 minutes ago
Three policemen are facing criminal charges after they allegedly robbed a businessman of P30 million in cash in Balagtas,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with