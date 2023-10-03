^

Nation

New, larger anti-terror task force for Basilan, Sulu launched

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 11:46am
New, larger anti-terror task force for Basilan, Sulu launched
Personnel of all military units in Basilan were made automatic members of the new Task Force Orion during its symbolic launching on Oct. 2, 2023 at the headquarters of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The anti-terror task forces in Basilan and Sulu that neutralized more than 500 Abu Sayyaf terrorists in the past seven years had been deactivated, replaced with a lone but bigger peacekeeping contingent covering both provinces.

Lt. General Steve Crespillo, commander of the military’s Western Mindanao Command and Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, who is at the helm of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade, separately announced on Tuesday the activation of the Task Force Orion that would cover Basilan and Sulu.

Luzon led on Monday the folding of the Task Force Basilan banner in a symbolic rite at their headquarters in Barangay Tabiawan in Isabela City in the island province.

The anti-terror and other security missions of Task Force Orion, composed of military units under WestMinCom, shall also span through Tawi-Tawi, according to Crespillo.

Records from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the WestMinCom in Zamboanga City indicate that the now defunct Task Force Basilan, the office of Gov. Jim Salliman and his constituent-mayors and units of PRO-BAR in the province had together secured the surrender via backchannel dialogues of 393 Abu Sayyaf members and supporters since 2016.

Saliman and Mayor Roderick Furigay of Lamitan City, one of two cities in Basilan, had committed support for the peacekeeping missions of the Task Force Orion.

“It is our duty, as elected government officials, to flex our authority in enforcing law and order in our communities,” Furigay, who, along with Salliman, had worked out the surrender of 43 Abu Sayyaf members and sympathizers from across Lamitan City’s more than 40 barangays in the past six years.

BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, chairperson of PRO-BAR’s multi-sector Regional Advisory Group, said he will compel his subordinate provincial officials to help connect the newly-organized Task Force Orion to local executives in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The office Sinarimbo is overseeing BARMM’s special program for rehabilitation of former violent religious extremists and bandits, the Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit, also known as the Project Tugon.

In the past eight months, the Project Tugon provided more than 600 former members of the Abu Sayyaf, the Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters with socio-economic and humanitarian interventions needed to hasten their reintegration to mainstream society.

Crespillo has directed all senior military officials in provinces covered by the newly-established Task Force Orion to embark on dialogues with officials of local government units for them to fully understand the deeper intricacies of its peacekeeping and law enforcement goals.

vuukle comment

ABU SAYYAF

BASILAN

SULU
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Palace declares holidays in 5 local government units

By Alex Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang has declared special non-working holidays in five local government units in the country.
Nation
fbtw
6 Navotas cops charged over Jemboy&rsquo;s murder

6 Navotas cops charged over Jemboy’s murder

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
Murder charges were filed yesterday against six Navotas policemen allegedly involved in the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode...
Nation
fbtw

Marikina road rage: LTO summons SUV driver, owner

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
he Land Transportation Office has ordered the driver of a sport utility vehicle who figured in a road rage incident in Marikina City to appear before the LTO’s National Capital Region office tomorrow.
Nation
fbtw
DepEd Davao City mourns nine year-old math whiz killed while using pedestrian lane

DepEd Davao City mourns nine year-old math whiz killed while using pedestrian lane

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
Nine-year-old Shienjilyn Bangcas was ran over by a bus while she was using the pedestrian lane on her way home from school...
Nation
fbtw
Cotabato Airport resumes operations

Cotabato Airport resumes operations

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Traders and health workers were elated over the reopening of the Cotabato Airport on Sunday after it was shut for three...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Crewmember dies as boat sinks off Zamboanga City

By Roel Pareño | 12 hours ago
A crewmember died while two others were reported missing when a fishing boat capsized in the waters off this city on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw

Stiffer fines eyed vs motorists using EDSA bus lanes

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Land Transportation Office are looking at increasing fines and suspending licenses of drivers of unauthorized vehicles using the EDSA Carousel.
Nation
fbtw

DOT unveils tourist assistance call center

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Department of Tourism launched yesterday the first-ever centralized and multiplatform tourist assistance call center.
Nation
fbtw

PNP reshuffles 4 top cops

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. yesterday announced the reassignment of four ranking PNP officials.
Nation
fbtw

Bomb scare disrupts 10 flights in Bicol

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Flights and operations at the Bicol International Airport were disrupted yesterday due to a bomb scare, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with