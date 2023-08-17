DILG orders stricter rules for volunteer firefighters, drivers after fatal accident

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government ordered on Thursday the Bureau of Fire Protection to implement stricter rules and guidelines for the accreditation of volunteer firefighters and fire truck drivers.

The directive comes after a responding volunteer fire truck accidentally hit people in Tondo, Manila, killing a 62-year-old woman and injuring eight others.

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said volunteer drivers should undergo drug tests and neuropsychiatric examinations to ensure they are fit to drive a fire truck, especially during precarious situations.

Abalos also said the BFP should ensure that fire trucks of volunteer fire brigades are mechanically safe, sound, and suitable for operation. The bureau should also consistently require fire brigades to undergo training in fire prevention and suppression, and other related skills.

The driver of the responding fire truck is facing a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries, and damage to property. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

