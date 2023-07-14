DOH recruiting specialty centers personnel

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has started recruiting personnel to be deployed in specialty centers that will be established in identified hospitals in the regions.

“We are recruiting health workers early so that once construction of these specialty centers is completed, they are ready for deployment,” DOH spokesman Undersecretary Eric Tayag said.

He said the Philippine Heart Center is now accepting health workers to be trained and assigned in these specialty centers.

“If it will lack health personnel, may it be doctors or nurses, our efforts will be put to waste,” Tayag said.

The DOH had earlier bared plans to establish one medical specialty center in each region within five years.

“For a long time, specialty centers can only be found in Metro Manila. Medical services for heart, lung and kidney diseases are not just for those living in Metro Manila. That is why there is this plan to have specialty centers in other parts of the country,” Tayag said.

The DOH gave assurance that the establishment of specialty hospitals will adhere to the guidelines on planning and prioritizing health facilities.

These facilities will provide quality health services by employing trained personnel and medical specialists as well as appropriate equipment.

The Senate and House of Representatives recently approved the proposed Regional Specialty Centers Act, which will give the DOH direct supervision and control over the health facilities.

The proposed law seeks to establish 231 specialty centers across the regions as well as regional branches of the Philippine Heart Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Children’s Medical Center and Philippine Cancer Center.