Criminal gang leader killed in police-Army Maguindanao operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 8:30pm
Criminal gang leader killed in police-Army Maguindanao operation
The firearms seized from the four members of a criminal gang whose leader was killed in an encounter with soldiers and policemen in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur on Oct. 30, 2024, are now in the custody of the Army's 6th Infantry Division.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A joint Army-police team killed a murder suspect linked to the bombing of a barangay official's house and arrested four of his companions during a brief encounter in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur, on Wednesday, October 30.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Thursday that the slain Kagui Ramson and his four companions were identified by witnesses and police investigators as the perpetrators of the fatal ambush two weeks ago of a barangay councilor, Totoh Gogo Kensa, in Datu Hoffer. 

The police had also confirmed that it was Ramson and his four now detained followers who set off last week a fragmentation grenade at the porch of the house of Norodin Lakman Ampatuan, incumbent barangay chairman of Tuayan in Datu Hoffer. 

Combined personnel of the Datu Hoffer Municipal Police Station and the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and troops from the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion were to search for firearms in the hideout of Ramson and his four cohorts, but they opened fire when they noticed uniformed men approaching their location from two directions. 

The raiding team returned fire, killing Ramson instantly. His four companions immediately turned themselves in when they sensed that their lair had been surrounded by soldiers and policemen.

Soldiers had confiscated from them five assault rifles and two .45 caliber pistols.

