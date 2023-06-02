^

Maranaws support Lanao Sur Army, police anti-terror ops

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 2:36pm
Maranaws support Lanao Sur Army, police anti-terror ops
The firearms and explosives found beside the cadavers of the four slain Dawlah Islamiya members.
Philstar.com / John Unson

MARAWI CITY, Philippines — Local executives lauded the military for having prevented Dawlah Islamiya terrorists from getting close to the town proper of Marogong in Lanao del Sur, killing four and wounding five others in a brief clash Thursday.

“The military is efficiently carrying out its peacekeeping mission there. We in the provincial government are also doing our best to address the security issues besetting Marogong municipality” Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. said Friday.

Members of the multi-sector Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council, led by Adiong as presiding chairperson, have also assured of their support for the joint police and military anti-terror operations in Marogong.

“I’m grateful to the Maranaws and non-Maranaws helping us solve this issue. This is resolvable,” Adiong said.

Army Scout Rangers shot dead four members of the Dawlah Islamiya and wounded five others in an encounter on Thursday morning in Barangay Piangologan in Marogong.

The incident was preceded by the group’s circulation last week of threats, via text messages and Facebook, to attack the town proper of Marogong if the police will not set free its members arrested and detained for various criminal offenses in a series of law-enforcement operations in Lanao del Sur in recent weeks.

Sources from Lanao del Sur’s Islamic religious community confirmed to reporters Friday that besides the Dawlah Islamiya’s four fatalities, five other terrorists were wounded in Thursday’s incident in Barangay Piangologan whom they said were carried by companions as they hastily escaped when they sensed that more Army reinforcements were closing in.

The encounter left a Scout Ranger, Pfc. Jemric Pol Contingo, dead and three others, Corporals Cronel Ducrao and Regi Macahilig and Pfc. Noel Notario, wounded.

Adiong said their provincial social welfare office and the local government unit of Marogong are together attending to the needs of more than 3,000 Marogong residents who abandoned their homes and relocated to nearby towns last week after the Dawlah Islamiya warned of attacks using fictitious Facebook accounts.

Some members of the Dawlah Islamiya were followers of the slain siblings Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute, the founders of the fanatical Maute terrorist group that instigated the deadly and destructive May 23 to October 16, 2017 siege of Marawi City.

Records from the military’s Western Mindanao Command and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region indicate that 27 Dawlah Islamiya members perished in one encounter after another in Lanao del Sur with pursuing policemen and soldiers in the past 22 months.

4 airlines get new NAIA terminal assignment

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Starting today, four international airlines will move to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 from the NAIA Terminal 1.
Sorsogon town sizzles with 50 degrees Celsius heat index

Sorsogon town sizzles with 50 degrees Celsius heat index

By Bella Cariaso | 4 days ago
Amid the threat of Typhoon Betty, the heat index in the town of Juban in Sorsogon hit 50 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according...
2 PNP officials tagged in P6.7 billion shabu cover-up

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Two lieutenant colonels have "a lot of explaining to do" after they were tagged by relieved Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group chief Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo as among the main players...
LRTA execs face graft raps over train upgrade

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Former Light Rail Transit Authority administrator Jeremy Regino, incumbent LRTA chief Hernando Cabrera and seven other former and current officials of the agency are facing graft and administrative complaints before...
Betty exits PAR; monsoon to bring rains

Betty exits PAR; monsoon to bring rains

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The southwest monsoon will be the dominant weather system that will bring rains over parts of the country as severe tropical...
Rainy season is here — PAGASA

Rainy season is here — PAGASA

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 40 minutes ago
State weather bureau PAGASA declared Friday the start of the rainy season in the Philippines.
PNR Calamba-Alabang route to undergo 5-year shutdown starting July 2

PNR Calamba-Alabang route to undergo 5-year shutdown starting July 2

By James Relativo | 3 hours ago
The Philippine National Railway's route from Alabang to Calamba will temporarily be suspended starting July 2, 2023 to...
Quiapo Church declared archdiocesan shrine

Quiapo Church declared archdiocesan shrine

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, popularly known as the Quiapo Church, has been officially elevated to an archdiocesan...
COVID-19 cases in NCR now moderate – OCTA

COVID-19 cases in NCR now moderate – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Fewer people in the National Capital Region are testing positive for COVID, with the positivity rate returning to "moderate"...
DOH extends vax drive vs measles, polio

DOH extends vax drive vs measles, polio

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The immunization drive against measles-rubella and polio is extended until June 15.
