140,000 benefit from Taguigâ€™s breast cancer program

^

140,000 benefit from Taguig’s breast cancer program

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
May 14, 2023 | 12:00am
140,000 benefit from Taguig's breast cancer program
The pink ribbon is a symbol to promote awareness about breast cancer.
Image by Marijana from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Over 140,000 patients received assistance from the Taguig City government in its community-based early breast cancer detection program, according to Mayor Lani Cayetano.

In a statement on Friday, Cayetano touted the beneficiaries of the city’s “Ating Dibdibin” program before delegates from the Union for International Cancer Control.

Cayetano said the program, a partnership between city hall and the ICanServe Foundation, has been one of “our initiatives in combating breast cancer and its adverse effects.”

Patients, both men and women, get free lectures and breast screening under the program, which started in 2012.

From 2012 to 2021, 146,420 patients underwent a bench conference, with 92,460 of them being screened, Cayetano said.

Among those screened, 4,084 patients showed remarkable findings while 284 received treatment.

“Through this partnership, we continue to work tirelessly to achieve these ideals of a healthier world,” Cayetano said.

