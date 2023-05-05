^

Nation

DOLE: Kadiwa stores generate P6.4 million in sales

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Kadiwa ng Pangulo para sa Manggagawa program has generated sales of over P6.4 million during the Labor Day celebration, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported yesterday.

“The figure is expected to increase as sales reports from the DOLE regional offices keep coming,” the agency said.

National Capital Region and Central Luzon posted over P1 million in sales each, according to DOLE.

The Kadiwa outlet set up at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay on April 30 recorded sales of P1,009,903.24. The Kadiwa stores in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan; Angeles City, Pampanga, and Mariveles, Bataan reported sales amounting to P1,009,056.15.

The DOLE has put up 29 Kadiwa outlets nationwide where affordable and fresh agricultural produce are offered by 606 enterprises to workers.

