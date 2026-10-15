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Bulacan cop dismissed for assault on partner

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2026 | 12:00am
Bulacan cop dismissed for assault on partner

MANILA, Philippines — A member of the Bulacan police has been dismissed from the service for allegedly assaulting his live-in partner, according to the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Cpl. Almar Jerome dela Cruz was found guilty of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer, Napolcom vice chairman and executive officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan said yesterday.

Video footage of a closed-circuit television camera showed Dela Cruz punching his partner until the woman lost consciousness.

Aside from physical abuse, investigation showed Dela Cruz had been verbally abusing the victim.

“A police officer who commits violence betrays both the person who trusts him and the public he swore to protect. Such behavior has no room in the police service,” Calinisan said in a statement.

Aside from canceling his police eligibility, the Napolcom forfeited Dela Cruz’s retirement benefits and barred him from seeking employment in the government.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has tightened the conduct of gun safety inspection following the dismissal of a policewoman whose firearm was used by her nephew in a school shooting in Tacloban, Leyte.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. yesterday ordered local police chiefs to regularly check if their personnel are complying with a policy on the proper storage and handling of firearms.

On Wednesday, the Napolcom dismissed S/Sgt. Arla Ray Pacencia of the Eastern Visayas police for failing to secure her 9mm service pistol.

Pacencia’s 14-year-old nephew used her gun in killing three students at the San Jose National High School on June 22.    

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