16 online sex exploitation victims rescued in Rizal, GenSan

MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen minors and an adult allegedly sold by their parents for online sex exploitation were rescued in Cainta, Rizal and General Santos City on Tuesday, according to the police Women and Children Protection Center.

WCPC chief Brig. Gen. Maria Sheila Portento said the rescue came following information from law enforcement authorities in the Netherlands and the United States.

The Dutch police said a doctor was arrested in the Netherlands for sex offenses.

Forensic examination of the doctor’s digital devices revealed he has contacts in the Philippines, Portento said.

Four of the minors aged nine, 11, 14 and 15, and a 19-year-old were rescued in Cainta.

The rest were rescued in General Santos City from their parents who entered into an online deal with an American sex offender, police said.