Village chief shot dead in Batangas

Dennis Austria of Barangay Sta. Anastacia was declared dead on arrival at the nearby Cabrini Hospital.

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna , Philippines – A barangay chairman was shot dead by two unidentified assailants who barged into his house in Sto. Tomas, Batangas yesterday morning.

Dennis Austria of Barangay Sta. Anastacia was declared dead on arrival at the nearby Cabrini Hospital.

Investigation showed Austria was cleaning his house in My Homes Subdivision when the assailants barged in at past 6 a.m. and shot him multiple times.

Witnesses said one of the assailants was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt.

Probers have yet to determine the motive for the killing.