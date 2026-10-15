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COC filing for Batanes special poll ends today

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2026 | 12:00am
COC filing for Batanes special poll ends today
Map of Batanes.
Philstar

MANILA, Philippines — Filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for a special election in the lone legislative district of Batanes will end today, according to the Commission on Elections.

The Comelec said candidates may file their COCs until 5 p.m. at the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor in Basco.

Earlier, the Comelec reported that Luis Andre Abad was the first to file his COC followed by John Gato, a retired government employee.

Abad, son of former budget secretary Florencio Abad and former Batanes congresswoman Henedina Razon-Abad, lost to Ciriaco Gato Jr. during the 2022 elections.

The special election on Nov. 28 intends to fill a vacancy in the House of Representatives following the death of Gato Jr. last month.

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