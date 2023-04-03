^

Headlines

Immigration bureau braces for Holy Week passenger surge

Philstar.com
April 3, 2023 | 2:30pm
Immigration bureau braces for Holy Week passenger surge
Passengers line up to go through immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on March 4, 2023.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Monday said it has placed on heightened alert its personnel as the agency braces for a surge in passengers this Holy Week. 

Millions of Filipinos go to their hometowns or travel to tourist destinations during the last week of the Lent.

"We have to alert our border control officers for any eventuality that may arise during this period," Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said. 

He added that the BI deployed over a hundred immigration officers to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the country's main international gateway, to "ensure that our services to the traveling public are not interrupted or compromised even if there is a sharp increase in passenger volume."

The BI has been under scrutiny in recent weeks because of long lines at airport counters and because of stories of immigration officers delaying passengers leaving the country to ask clarificatory questions on their travels.

BI’s electronic gates are fully operational at NAIA, allowing the digital processing of arrivals for as fast as eight seconds per passenger.

The bureau projected that the number of passenger arrivals will increase to around 40,000 starting Maundy Thursday, from an average of 30,000 to 32,000. BI said this is due to eased travel restrictions. 

Stricter measures

Tansingco ordered the bureau’s terminal heads in airports to implement stricter measures in the screening of passengers. 

Several travelers have complained on social media about the overly strict implementation of departure protocols for travelers leaving the Philippines. 

The Department of Justice said last week that the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking is "in the process of revising the departure formalities to better reflect current trends and plug the gaps that arose along the way." 

The agency, however, stressed that BI officers are tasked to protect Filipinos from human trafficking and other dangers.

The BI chief added that port personnel were also directed to exercise vigilance in screening arriving foreigners to ensure that no unwanted or illegal aliens will slip into the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

HOLY WEEK 2023
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;NBI barred me from seeing Degamo slay suspect&rsquo;

‘NBI barred me from seeing Degamo slay suspect’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
The legal counsel of one of the suspects tagged in the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo has claimed that...
Headlines
fbtw
'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
A Filipina brought her complaint against a courier service to veteran broadcaster Ben Tulfo after a package allegedly from...
Headlines
fbtw
Tread carefully on joint exploration with China &ndash; Tolentino

Tread carefully on joint exploration with China – Tolentino

By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
The Marcos administration must tread carefully in reviving talks for a possible joint exploration of resources in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Water level of 6 Luzon dams continues to drop

Water level of 6 Luzon dams continues to drop

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam and five other dams in the country further dropped amid the dry season being experienced in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Taking photos while traveling? You might want to wait before you post

Taking photos while traveling? You might want to wait before you post

5 hours ago
You may be posting “not to brag, but to inspire.” But you may be inadvertently inspiring criminals to break into...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd urged to comply with magna carta for teachers, pay teachers for summer work

DepEd urged to comply with magna carta for teachers, pay teachers for summer work

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
Reminding DepEd of the “endless” tasks teachers take during vacations, such as handling early enrollment and attending...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED to work with MARINA, maritime schools to raise training standards

CHED to work with MARINA, maritime schools to raise training standards

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education said that it is ready to work with other agencies to improve the education and skills training...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH shares tips for a safe and healthy Holy Week

DOH shares tips for a safe and healthy Holy Week

3 hours ago
During the Holy Week, many Filipinos go home to their provinces or travel tourist destinations. Others perform...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla names 'director' of Degamo slay, says Teves could be 'main mastermind'

Remulla names 'director' of Degamo slay, says Teves could be 'main mastermind'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has confirmed that “Marvin Miranda y Halaman” is one of the alleged masterminds...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Mall hours for 2023 Holy Week

LIST: Mall hours for 2023 Holy Week

4 hours ago
Malls are adjusting their operating hours this week in observance of Holy Week.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with