P19.9 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
March 17, 2023 | 12:00am
P19.9 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) destroyed 3.7 tons of illegal drugs seized in various operations with an estimated value of P19.9 billion in Trece Martirez City in Cavite yesterday.

The destruction of the drug stockpile, said to be the largest quantity of dangerous drugs, controlled precursors and essential chemicals, was held at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. in Barangay Aguado.

The seized illegal drugs were destroyed through thermal decomposition or the breaking down of chemical compounds using tremendous heat.

Among those destroyed were P18.4 billion worth of shabu, P36.8 million worth of marijuana, P2.1-million cocaine and P1.3 million worth of party drug Ecstasy.

The destruction of the illegal drugs was in compliance with the guidelines set on the custody and disposition of seized dangerous drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 1, according to PDEA.

