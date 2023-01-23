^

Nation

SC resumes NCAP oral arguments

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2023 | 12:00am
SC resumes NCAP oral arguments
During a hearing last December, the petitioners said the NCAP should be scrapped as it violates the Constitution and overreaches some laws involving traffic and the privacy of the mo-torists.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) will resume tomorrow the oral arguments on the constitutionality of the no-contact apprehension policy or NCAP enforced by several local government units in Metro Manila. The SC will resume the debates on NCAP at around 2 p.m., with Associate Justice Japar Dimaapao interpellating Solicitor General Menardo Gue-varra, who is representing the respondents for the government.

During a hearing last December, the petitioners said the NCAP should be scrapped as it violates the Constitution and overreaches some laws involving traffic and the privacy of the mo-torists.

“The traffic scheme was issued with grave abuse of discretion as it contravenes the Constitution and existing statutes, which prejudices the rights of the petitioners,”

Greg Pua Jr., law-yer for the transport groups assailing the NCAP, said.

The petitioners also raised the excessive fines imposed on traffic violators.

“The fines imposed under the NCAP warrant the declaration of its invalidity. A regulatory fee must not produce revenue in excess of the cost of regulation because such fee will be con-strued as an illegal tax,” Pua said.

Lawyer Juman Paa also filed a petition before the SC after he was fined P20,000 by the city government of Manila for a traffic infraction.

He questioned how the local government’s traffic scheme and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) have been accosting owners and operators of vehicles instead of those who are driving them.

In response to the petitioners, Guevarra said the LGUs implementing the NCAP have the right to enact ordinances on traffic measures pursuant to their police power under the Local Government Code.

Respondents in one of the petitions are Manila, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Muntinlupa and the LTO. The other petition named the city council of Manila and Mayor Honey La-cuna as respondents.

The implementation of the NCAP has been suspended since the issuance of a temporary restraining order by the SC in August last year. Chief Justice Alexander

Gesmundo earlier said the high court intended to “resolve all pending cases that have public interest this year,” including the NCAP.
The NCAP is implemented by private service provider QPax Traffic Systems Inc., which gets up to 70 percent share of the fines, for the governments of Caloocan,

Manila, Parañaque, Quezon City, San Juan and Valenzuela, as well as along EDSA by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.
The scheme drew flak from public utility vehicle operators and private vehicle owners due to excessive fines imposed even for minor violations.
 

SC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 ex-cops in kidnap of sabungero surrender

2 ex-cops in kidnap of sabungero surrender

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Two former policemen tagged in the kidnapping of an online cockfighting agent in Laguna have surrendered, the Integrity Monitoring...
Nation
fbtw
BOC eyes raps vs PAL crew for &lsquo;unruly behavior&rsquo;

BOC eyes raps vs PAL crew for ‘unruly behavior’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 3 days ago
While no criminal charges will be filed against the 10 Philippine Airlines crew members for bringing in 27 kilos of onions...
Nation
fbtw
Manila bettor wins P79.1 million lotto pot

Manila bettor wins P79.1 million lotto pot

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
A bettor in the city of Manila won the ?79.1-million jackpot of the Super Lotto 6/49 on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw

Chopped body parts found in Angeles

By Ric Sapnu | 1 day ago
The chopped body parts of an unidentified person were found in a sack along a riverbank in Barangay Ninoy Aquino in Angeles City on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw

DOTr probes Chinese crew in local vessels

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Department of Transportation has asked the Maritime Industry Authority to explain why some shipping vessels circling around Manila Bay are reportedly run by Chinese seafarers.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

IBP lauds ex-DICT official

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 51 minutes ago
The Integrated Bar of the Philippines has expressed its approval of the performance and accomplishments of former Department of Information and Communications Technology undersecretary Jose Vicente Salazar in public...
Nation
fbtw

‘No membership fee required for Pambansang Pabahay’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 51 minutes ago
No membership or registration fees should be collected from people wanting to be beneficiaries of the government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban...
Nation
fbtw

7 Leyte farm workers ordered released from detention

By Miriam Desacada | 51 minutes ago
Seven farm workers caught for alleged violation of environmental laws in Palompon, Leyte have been ordered released from detention.
Nation
fbtw

Batangas bettor wins P28 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 51 minutes ago
A bettor in Ibaan, Batangas won the jackpot in the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw

Wanted Japanese nabbed in Iloilo

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 51 minutes ago
A Japanese fugitive wanted in Tokyo for robbery, extortion and telecommunications fraud has been arrested in Iloilo.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with