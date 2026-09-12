^

Nation

8 hurt in 7-vehicle collision in Manila

Andrew Ronquillo - The Philippine Star
September 13, 2026 | 12:00am
8 hurt in 7-vehicle collision in Manila
According to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (DRRMD), the vehicles involved were two buses, two sport utility vehicles (SUV), two jeepneys and a motorcycle.
Manila City DRRM Department Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — Eight people were injured after seven vehicles figured in a collision along España Boulevard on Friday night.

According to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (DRRMD), the vehicles involved were two buses, two sport utility vehicles (SUV), two jeepneys and a motorcycle.

Lt. Abelardo Aguilar of the Manila Police District said the accident occurred when the brake of a passenger bus malfunctioned while traversing the boulevard.

“It hit an SUV, which in turn hit a minibus and the jeeps,” Aguilar said.

He added that investigators found a motorcycle between the two jeeps.

“The most serious injury involved a possible fracture to the leg. Seven of them were brought to different hospitals, while one refused to be sent to the hospital,” the Manila DRRMD said.

Authorities had to temporarily close the affected section to allow emergency responders to attend to the injured.

Students and volunteers from nearby universities also responded to the accident, with some applying first-aid to the victims.

Police said the bus driver might be liable for reckless driving resulting in physical injuries.

ESPAÃ±A

VEHICLES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ferdinand Sr. told President Marcos: Do what is right

Ferdinand Sr. told President Marcos: Do what is right

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Marcos urged government officials to “do what is right” and put the interest of the nation first as...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec, IBP, monitoring group unite for clean BARMM polls

Comelec, IBP, monitoring group unite for clean BARMM polls

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and a regional peace-advocacy entity agreed on Friday,...
Nation
fbtw
4 teachers return home to serve poor communities in South Cotabato

4 teachers return home to serve poor communities in South Cotabato

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Four women who became teachers as scholars of a private firm have returned to their isolated hometown to work in a school...
Nation
fbtw
Sarangani area designated special economic zone

Sarangani area designated special economic zone

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Marcos has designated an area in Maasim, Sarangani as a special economic zone.
Nation
fbtw
Hopes high for BARMM polls as vote machines pass final testing

Hopes high for BARMM polls as vote machines pass final testing

8 hours ago
Confidence in the accuracy and reliability of the results of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)'s...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC junks rap vs CA justices over town execs&rsquo; suspension

SC junks rap vs CA justices over town execs’ suspension

By Daphne Galvez | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court has dismissed an administrative case filed against seven justices of the Court of Appeals in connection...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM poll bet&rsquo;s house attacked; 2 wounded

BARMM poll bet’s house attacked; 2 wounded

By Roel PareÃ±o | 2 hours ago
Two people including a relative of a candidate in the Bangsamoro parliamentary election were wounded when unidentified motorcycle-riding...
Nation
fbtw
Kalinga LGU hits tourist&rsquo;s disrespectful tattoo request

Kalinga LGU hits tourist’s disrespectful tattoo request

By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
Officials of Tinglayan town in this province are calling for respect for Kalinga’s indigenous traditions after a foreign...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares holidays in more areas this month

Palace declares holidays in more areas this month

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Malacañang has declared special non-working days in several towns and cities this month to allow residents to participate...
Nation
fbtw
Gunman robs grocery store

Gunman robs grocery store

By Ed Amoroso | 2 hours ago
A lone gunman carted away more than P360,000 in cash from a grocery store in Lipa, Batangas on Friday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with