8 hurt in 7-vehicle collision in Manila

According to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (DRRMD), the vehicles involved were two buses, two sport utility vehicles (SUV), two jeepneys and a motorcycle.

MANILA, Philippines — Eight people were injured after seven vehicles figured in a collision along España Boulevard on Friday night.

According to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (DRRMD), the vehicles involved were two buses, two sport utility vehicles (SUV), two jeepneys and a motorcycle.

Lt. Abelardo Aguilar of the Manila Police District said the accident occurred when the brake of a passenger bus malfunctioned while traversing the boulevard.

“It hit an SUV, which in turn hit a minibus and the jeeps,” Aguilar said.

He added that investigators found a motorcycle between the two jeeps.

“The most serious injury involved a possible fracture to the leg. Seven of them were brought to different hospitals, while one refused to be sent to the hospital,” the Manila DRRMD said.

Authorities had to temporarily close the affected section to allow emergency responders to attend to the injured.

Students and volunteers from nearby universities also responded to the accident, with some applying first-aid to the victims.

Police said the bus driver might be liable for reckless driving resulting in physical injuries.