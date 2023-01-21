^

Barangay official shot dead on eve of wedding day

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 21, 2023 | 4:59pm
Barangay official shot dead on eve of wedding day
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen shot dead a Moro barangay official in a busy spot here Friday night, the eve of his wedding day.

Kingdom Mangansakan, a Moro datu, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

He was attacked by men near the entrance to a function facility of the Alnor Commercial Complex here, where he and a policewoman were to be wed in an Islamic rite.

He and companions were to set-up tarpaulins announcing the event when his attackers approached him and opened fire.

Col. Querubin Manalang, director of the Cotabato City police, said Saturday probers are now collecting video recordings from security cameras of establishments in the periphery of the crime scene.

He said personnel of the city police are still trying to identify the killers of Mangansakan, who have fled using motorcycles. 

