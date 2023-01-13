^

Nation

P89.5 million shabu seized in Las Piñas

Rudy Santos - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2023 | 12:00am
P89.5 million shabu seized in Las PiÃ±as
Bureau of Customs personnel inspect P89.5 million worth of shabu seized in Las Piñas on Wednesday.
Rudy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents arrested a claimant of a parcel from Nigeria containing shabu valued at P89.5 million during a controlled delivery operation in Las Piñas on Wednesday.

Jolle Ann Cuer, of TS Cruz Subdivision, was nabbed after she reportedly claimed the package.

The operation was conducted by operatives of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The BOC said the parcel, which arrived at the DHL warehouse in Pasay, was declared as snacks.

When checked, the package contained 13,175 kilos of shabu.

The seized drugs were turned over to the PDEA.

The suspect is being held on charges of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and RA 10863, otherwise known as the Customs Modernization Act. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva

PDEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC affirms protection order over Mount Santo Tomas Forest Reserve

SC affirms protection order over Mount Santo Tomas Forest Reserve

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The TEPO directed concerned officials, private individuals — including Aliping — to refrain from or stop earth-moving...
Nation
fbtw
Still rainy in Visayas and Mindanao due to LPA

Still rainy in Visayas and Mindanao due to LPA

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
A low-pressure area monitored off Surigao del Norte will continue to bring rain over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, according...
Nation
fbtw

Repair Marikina Bridge or face raps, DPWH told

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Marikina government yesterday called on the Department of Public Works and Highways to immediately repair the damage on the Marikina Bridge or face charges.
Nation
fbtw
3 PBA scalpers arrested

3 PBA scalpers arrested

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police apprehended three persons in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday for allegedly selling overpriced tickets for Game 6 of the...
Nation
fbtw
10 hurt in 12-vehicle smashup in Mandaluyong

10 hurt in 12-vehicle smashup in Mandaluyong

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
Ten persons were injured during a vehicular accident involving 12 vehicles eight cars and four motorcycles in Mandaluyong...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LRT fare hike not yet final &ndash; LRTA &nbsp;

LRT fare hike not yet final – LRTA  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ’s approval of fare increases for the Light Rail Transit-1...
Nation
fbtw
10,000 cops to secure Sto. Ni&ntilde;o feast

10,000 cops to secure Sto. Niño feast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Manila Police District will deploy personnel to secure the Feast of the Sto. Niño in Pandacan and Tondo this ...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB gives Grab 5 days to explain surge fee

LTFRB gives Grab 5 days to explain surge fee

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has given transport network company Grab five days to submit its...
Nation
fbtw
Public warned vs chief justice&rsquo;s poser

Public warned vs chief justice’s poser

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court yesterday warned the public against an individual posing as Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo in text m...
Nation
fbtw

Kadiwa on wheels rolled out in San Juan

1 hour ago
The San Juan City government launched yesterday the “Kadiwa on wheels” program in coordination with the Department of Agriculture to make fresh produce accessible to consumers at affordable prices.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with