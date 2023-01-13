P89.5 million shabu seized in Las PiÃ±as

P89.5 million shabu seized in Las Piñas

Bureau of Customs personnel inspect P89.5 million worth of shabu seized in Las Piñas on Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents arrested a claimant of a parcel from Nigeria containing shabu valued at P89.5 million during a controlled delivery operation in Las Piñas on Wednesday.

Jolle Ann Cuer, of TS Cruz Subdivision, was nabbed after she reportedly claimed the package.

The operation was conducted by operatives of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The BOC said the parcel, which arrived at the DHL warehouse in Pasay, was declared as snacks.

When checked, the package contained 13,175 kilos of shabu.

The seized drugs were turned over to the PDEA.

The suspect is being held on charges of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and RA 10863, otherwise known as the Customs Modernization Act. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva