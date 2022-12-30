Marine sergeant killed in Cotabato City ambush laid to rest

Marine Sgt. Rodolfo Magno is laid to rest on December 29, 2022.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Murdered Marine Sgt. Rodolfo Magno was buried in a cemetery in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte Thursday.

His killers have yet to be identified and apprehended.

Magno's relatives took turns urging for justice in messages during interment rites before he was laid to rest at the Marian Hills Cemetery in Barangay Tamontaka.

He was killed with pistols by still unidentified men while inside his car at Dapdap, Cotabato City on December 18.

Magno died from bullet wounds in the head and left shoulder.

Magno, his wife and children were together in their Toyota Vios car, parked along Moreno Drive in Dapdap, when two men approached and shot him with .45 caliber pistols.

Witnesses told reporters Magno’s assailants escaped before responding barangay tanods and police could reach the scene.

Magno was rushed to a hospital where attending physicians declared him dead on arrival.