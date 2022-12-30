^

Nation

Marine sergeant killed in Cotabato City ambush laid to rest

Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 12:42pm
Marine sergeant killed in Cotabato City ambush laid to rest
Marine Sgt. Rodolfo Magno is laid to rest on December 29, 2022.
via The STAR / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Murdered Marine Sgt. Rodolfo Magno was buried in a cemetery in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte Thursday.

His killers have yet to be identified and apprehended.

Magno's relatives took turns urging for justice in messages during interment rites before he was laid to rest at the Marian Hills Cemetery in Barangay Tamontaka.

He was killed with pistols by still unidentified men while inside his car at Dapdap, Cotabato City on December 18.

Magno died from bullet wounds in the head and left shoulder.

Magno, his wife and children were together in their Toyota Vios car, parked along Moreno Drive in Dapdap, when two men approached and shot him with .45 caliber pistols.

Witnesses told reporters Magno’s assailants escaped before responding barangay tanods and police could reach the scene.

Magno was rushed to a hospital where attending physicians declared him dead on arrival.

COTABATO CITY

PHILIPPINE MARINE CORPS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Marcos names new OCD, NBI execs

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed new officials of the Office of Civil Defense and National Bureau of Investigation.
Nation
fbtw
Visayas and Mindanao floods death toll climbs to 32

Visayas and Mindanao floods death toll climbs to 32

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The death toll due to floods and rough seas caused by the shear line in the Visayas and Mindanao early this week has increased...
Nation
fbtw

Rape-slay suspect kills self

By Cesar Ramirez | 14 hours ago
A farmer accused of raping and killing a four-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide in his cell at a police lockup in Bayambang, Pangasinan on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: Brace for post-holiday traffic jams on January 3

MMDA: Brace for post-holiday traffic jams on January 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday advised motorists to expect monstrous traffic jams along major thoroughfares...
Nation
fbtw
50 elderly Bilibid inmates transferred

50 elderly Bilibid inmates transferred

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Fifty elderly inmates of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa were transferred yesterday from the NBP’s maximum security...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P375K in smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

P375K in smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

By John Unson | 14 minutes ago
The Indanan municipal police had confiscated some P10 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling operations...
Nation
fbtw
Davao City eyes expanding durian production

Davao City eyes expanding durian production

1 hour ago
According to Divino, the local government encourages the planting of the “Puyat” variety because of its export...
Nation
fbtw
NDRRMC: 44 dead, 28 missing in Christmas floods

NDRRMC: 44 dead, 28 missing in Christmas floods

4 hours ago
The floods were triggered by the rains dumped by the shear line—where cold and warm winds converge and bring rain.
Nation
fbtw
6 dead in Quiapo fire

6 dead in Quiapo fire

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Six persons died in a fire that reached third alarm and left hundreds of families homeless in Quiapo, Manila early yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Fireworks displays slated in 6 areas in Quezon City

Fireworks displays slated in 6 areas in Quezon City

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday urged residents to refrain from using firecrackers and instead watch the fireworks displays...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with