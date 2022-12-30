^

Nation

Man held for selling firecrackers online

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A man allegedly selling prohibited firecrackers online was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday.

Vincent Medina, 22, was nabbed by operatives of the police Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) in an entrapment operation at the corner of T. Gener and K-4th streets in Barangay Kamuning.

The ACG, in a report, said it received information that Medina was selling illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices through an online platform.

Acting on the information, a police officer posed as a buyer of 90 pieces of “King Kong” or oversized triangular firecrackers from Medina.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after he received P3,500 in marked money.

Medina is facing charges of violating Republic Act 7183 or the law regulating the sale, manufacture, distribution and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in relation to RA 10175, otherwise known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

FIRECRACKER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ATM machine in Laguna supermarket robbed

ATM machine in Laguna supermarket robbed

By Ed Amoroso | 4 days ago
Four men broke into a commercial establishment in Sta. Rosa City in this province at dawn yesterday, and took away an undetermined...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: Brace for post-holiday traffic jams on January 3

MMDA: Brace for post-holiday traffic jams on January 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday advised motorists to expect monstrous traffic jams along major thoroughfares...
Nation
fbtw
School principal killed in Pigcawayan ambush

School principal killed in Pigcawayan ambush

By John Unson | 12 hours ago
Unidentified attackers killed a public school principal in an ambush in Pigcawayan town in Cotabato province.
Nation
fbtw

5 Vietnamese arrested for robbery, extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Five Vietnamese men who allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom their compatriot were arrested in Makati on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-Batangas councilor accused of murder

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police have launched a manhunt for a former councilor of Tanauan City in Batangas who allegedly shot dead a tricycle driver on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Marcos names new OCD, NBI execs

By Helen Flores | 52 minutes ago
President Marcos has appointed new officials of the Office of Civil Defense and National Bureau of Investigation.
Nation
fbtw

Supervise children’s use of New Year noisemakers – EcoWaste

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 52 minutes ago
Amid the upcoming New Year revelry, environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition has pressed for adult supervision when children play with merrymakers such as light-up hand clappers, spinning pens and wands as well...
Nation
fbtw

8,000 Makati employees to get P20,000 incentive

By Emmanuel Tupas | 52 minutes ago
Over 8,000 employees of the Makati government will receive up to P20,000 each in incentives, Mayor Abigail Binay announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Albay assured of continuous power supply

By Richmond Mercurio | 52 minutes ago
San Miguel Global Power, the power generation arm of conglomerate San Miguel Corp., has come to the aid of debt-saddled Albay Electric Cooperative, preventing its disconnection from the grid.
Nation
fbtw

2 drown in Batangas beach

By Cesar Ramirez | 52 minutes ago
Two persons drowned on a beach in Nasugbu, Batangas on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with