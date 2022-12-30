Man held for selling firecrackers online

MANILA, Philippines — A man allegedly selling prohibited firecrackers online was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday.

Vincent Medina, 22, was nabbed by operatives of the police Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) in an entrapment operation at the corner of T. Gener and K-4th streets in Barangay Kamuning.

The ACG, in a report, said it received information that Medina was selling illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices through an online platform.

Acting on the information, a police officer posed as a buyer of 90 pieces of “King Kong” or oversized triangular firecrackers from Medina.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after he received P3,500 in marked money.

Medina is facing charges of violating Republic Act 7183 or the law regulating the sale, manufacture, distribution and use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in relation to RA 10175, otherwise known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act.