9 held for cable wire theft

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Nine men were arrested for allegedly stealing copper cable wires in Quezon City on Thursday.

Honny Ford Abang, 28; Jesus Miguela, 36; James Pugal, 33; Alvin Quijano, 26; Jonas Benedict Isip, 40; Jomar Abinuman, 21; James Batulid, 40; Jonard Macua, 43, and Aldrian Vitto, 25, were arrested along North Avenue in Barangay Vasra at around 4:30 a.m.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, said security officers and inspectors of telecommunications firm PLDT were patrolling North Avenue when they spotted the suspects pulling out copper cable wires from a manhole.

The security guards placed the suspects in their custody after they failed to present any job order from PLDT.

Torre said 9.5 meters of copper cable wire worth P105,935 were seized from the suspects.

Police also took an Isuzu Elf pickup truck where the suspects were supposed to load their loot.

A complaint for violation of Republic Act 10515 or the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act is being prepared against the suspects, who were turned over to the QCPD Station 15 in Project 6.

