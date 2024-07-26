^

Nation

Additional funds needed for "efficient and inclusive' internet connectivity – DICT

Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 6:00am
In his third SONA, the President noted the low number of Filipinos who have internet access. He said only 77% of the country’s 20.6 million household have broadband connectivity.
File

MANILA, Philippines – With Congress readying its concerned committees for the budget deliberations starting next month, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is asking lawmakers to allocate more funds that could sustain the implementation of the National Broadband Program (NBP).

“At least P200 billion additional funds are needed to fully implement Phases 4, 5 and 6 of NBP’s digital infrastructure project. These three segments will cover the broadband expansion in Mindanao and Visayas, and all other geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas in the country,” said DICT’s spokesman Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso.

He said PDIP’s Phase 1, which was launched last April 2024, covers Baler in Quezon to Laoag in Ilocandia and stretches to Metro Manila; while Phases 2 and 3 of the national fiber backbone, which will connect Metro Manila to Southern Luzon, are targeted to be finished within this year.

DICT’s broadband expansion program was earlier allocated by the National Economic and Development Authority board with a World Bank’s loan fund of some P16.1 billion.

A few months ago, the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has recommended that the govevernment allocate P240 billion to enhance the country’s digital infrastructure.

The PSAC proposed funding would include a P60 billion budget for DICT over four years to improve broadband connectivity, increase the internet penetration rate to 65% and make digital services more affordable, particularly in GIDAs.

Paraiso said DICT’s chief Ivan Uy and the agency’s fiscal planners were encouraged by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. message in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to request more funding from Congress to fulfill what has been promised by the administration to the Filipino people.

The President has been mentioning in his first two SONAs about improving the internet connectivity. Last Monday, he emphasized having directed the agencies concerned to ensure the speed and quality of the digital services that the Filipinos deserved.

Paraiso stressed that the coming months, which is the budget hearing period from August to November, would be an opportunity for DICT to lobby for an appropriation that suffices the funding for the rollout of the entire six-phase digital infrastructure project under the flagship national broadband program.

“The budget proposal for the entire national expenditures was already submitted to Congress. Government agencies are now on standby for budget calls from different House and Senate committees,” said Paraiso.

