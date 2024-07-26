^

Nation

Number coding in Manila resumes July 26, says MMDA

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 9:56am
Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) conduct a clearing operation to remove rubbish and mud along G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City on July 25, 2024 after the onslaught of #CarinaPH and the southwest monsoon.
Miguel De Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Number coding in Metro Manila will continue today (July 26) after being suspended in the past two days due to the onslaught of Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon.

Rain and winds battered the nation’s capital, triggering the government to put it under a state of calamity. 

“Balik na sa Biyernes, Hulyo 26, ang pagpapatupad ng Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) o number coding scheme mula 7am - 10am at 5pm - 8pm,” said the The Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said in an advisory Friday. 

(The Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or number coding scheme will resume from 7 am - 10 am and 5pm - 8pm.) 

The MMDA said that under the scheme, cars with vehicle plate numbers ending in 9 or 0 are not allowed to travel the streets of Metro Manila. 

Public vehicles, transport network vehicle services, motorcycles, trash trucks, fire trucks, ambulances and vehicles with perishable goods are exempted.  

The MMDA also announced that the Pasig River Ferry Services are suspended on Friday. 

“Mataas ang lebel ng tubig dahilan para lumubog ang mga pontoon at ang iba sa mga ito ay masira,” said the MMDA Pasig River Ferry Service on its Facebook. 

(The level of water is causing some of the pontoons to sink and take damage.)  

While Carina has left the county’s area of responsibility, recovery efforts are still underway. Some areas are still flooded while others were hit by landslides. 

