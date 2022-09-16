MMDA: Twelve major roads closed for weekend repairs in Metro Manila

In its advisory, DPWH said road reblocking and repairs will start at 11 p.m. Friday and will last until Monday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways is closing sections of twelve major and minor roads to give way to reblocking and repairs starting 11 p.m. Friday, September 16 until September 19.

In an advisory sent to reporters Friday morning, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said that the following roads will be affected this weekend:

EDSA NB Quezon City (EDSA Carousel bus lane) Santolan MRT Station, Cubao Bus Station (2nd lane from sidewalk), after Aurora Blvd. to Kamuning (3rd lane from sidewalk, intermittent section) C-5 Road SB (2nd lane) Makati City Fairview Avenue SB near Mindanao Ave. Ext. (1st lane from center island) Fairview Avenue NB after corner Yakal St., (1st lane from center island) Cloverleaf EDSA NB to segment of NLEX NB (outer lane) Roosevelt Avenue near M.H Del Pilar (outer lane) EDSA SB Quezon City U-turn Slot Service Road (in front of GMA Bldg.), Service Road (1st block of Kamuning Road intersection) C-5 Road, Pasig City truck lane (KM 15 + 171 to KM 15 + 665) C-5 Service Road in front of Global Oil Gasoline Station Brgy. Balon Bato along Quirino Highway before Manila North Diversion Road (M.N.D.R) flyover (2nd inner lane) EDSA SB Quezon City (Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge) Southbound outer lane of Mel Lopez Blvd. fronting North Harbour Center Gate 2 to Vitas Bridge

According to the MMDA, the affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, September 19.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.