German wounded in Bohol gun attack
September 14, 2022 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — German man was wounded in a gun attack in Panglao, Bohol on Monday.
Pantaleone Voci, 64, was walking his dog in Barangay Danao at around 6:10 a.m. when he was shot by unidentified motorcycle-riding men.
Police said four bullet shells for a .45-caliber pistol were recovered at the scene.
A manhunt for the suspects, who fled toward Dauis town, is underway.
