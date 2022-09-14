German wounded in Bohol gun attack

MANILA, Philippines — German man was wounded in a gun attack in Panglao, Bohol on Monday.

Pantaleone Voci, 64, was walking his dog in Barangay Danao at around 6:10 a.m. when he was shot by unidentified motorcycle-riding men.

Police said four bullet shells for a .45-caliber pistol were recovered at the scene.

A manhunt for the suspects, who fled toward Dauis town, is underway.