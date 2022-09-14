^

Nation

German wounded in Bohol gun attack

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — German man was wounded in a gun attack in Panglao, Bohol on Monday.

Pantaleone Voci, 64, was walking his dog in Barangay Danao at around 6:10 a.m. when he was shot by unidentified motorcycle-riding men.

Police said four bullet shells for a .45-caliber pistol were recovered at the scene.

A manhunt for the suspects, who fled toward Dauis town, is underway.

GUN ATTACK
Philstar
BF Homes residents protest opening of gates

BF Homes residents protest opening of gates

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
A big number of residents of residents of BF Homes Subdivision in Parañaque conducted yesterday a motorcade rally as...
Nation
Taking cue from Palace, Zamboanga City makes face masks optional

Taking cue from Palace, Zamboanga City makes face masks optional

By Roel Pareño | 7 hours ago
Residents are divided on new face mask rules as the city government adopted President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s executive...
Nation
SC junks petition vs LTO's license cards deal

SC junks petition vs LTO’s license cards deal

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition of an anti-corruption watchdog to stop the Land Transportation Office from implementing...
Nation
1,450 PCG draftees take oath to undergo training

1,450 PCG draftees take oath to undergo training

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Nearly 1,500 draftees were sworn into the Philippine Coast Guard service yesterday in what the PCG said was the largest oath-taking...
Nation
Parts of Meralco Ave. in Pasig to close for work on subway project

Parts of Meralco Ave. in Pasig to close for work on subway project

2 days ago
In a statement on Sunday, the department said the road closure will be in effect until 2028.
Nation
