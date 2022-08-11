^

Nation

JPE questions Defensor presence at MMDA meet

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
August 11, 2022 | 12:00am
JPE questions Defensor presence at MMDA meet
Defeated Quezon City mayoral candidate Mike Defensor is shown at a meeting with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority officials in a photo that has gone viral on social media. In a series of Facebook posts yesterday, chief presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile questioned Defensor’s presence at the MMDA official function.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos’ chief legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile blasted yesterday defeated Quezon City mayoral candidate Mike Defensor over his presence at an official function of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

In his posts on social media, Enrile also warned people who tend to take undue advantage of Marcos’ kindness.

Defensor was shown in the photo seated next to MMDA Chairman Carlo Dimayuga III, who was appointed by the President last week.

Dimayuga served as chief of staff of Defensor when he was representative of Anakalusugan party-list.

“What was Mike Defensor doing in that picture of official function of the MMDA that was published on social media? Was he an official, a consultant, an adviser, a factotum of some sort of MMDA?” Enrile asked. “He was a candidate and loser in the last election, wasn’t he? What was he in that picture? The MMDA boss?”

“Is that a proper decorum in our current political world? I suggest we should be careful in not carelessly showing an arrogance of power in our behavior as public persons, especially if we are somewhat identified with the current regime. Please ladies and gentlemen be careful! The public is watching,” Enrile added.

He said as the chief counsel of the President, he has “legal” and “moral” duty to protect Marcos “from those who tend to take undue advantage of his kindness” and their “seeming closeness to him.”

“Huwag naman. If you continue with that practice, I assure you, you will be clashing with my office. Stop it,” Enrile said.

The STAR tried to reach Defensor for comment but he did not respond.

no session for user