Truck plunges into ravine; 1 dead

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A truck driver died while 11 of his 20 passengers were injured when their vehicle fell into a ravine in Bislig, Surigao del Sur on Friday.

Initial investigation showed the driver of the truck lost control of the wheel when its brake malfunctioned while driving down the road in Mangagoy area.

The victims were on their way to the beach when the accident occurred.