Road reblocking set for weekend of July 23

Motorists drive past a road repair project along EDSA in Quezon City yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will undertake reblocking and repairs along several main roads in Metro Manila starting 11 p.m. Friday until July 25.

In an advisory, the DPWH announced that the affected routes include:

EDSA NB Quezon City along Santolan MRT Station (EDSA Carousel bus lane), after P. Tuazon flyover to Aurora tunnel (3rd lane from center island fast lane), after Aurora Blvd. to New York (3rd lane from island, intermittent section), after Kamuning/Kamias Road to JAC Liner Bus Station (beside center island)

Fairview Avenue SB near Mindanao Avenue Extension (1st lane from center island)

Cloverleaf (Chn.000-Chn 258) going to NLEX (Northbound)

Cloverleaf (Chn.000-Chn 234) going to NLEX (Southbound)

Along EDSA-Quezon City Southbound (Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge)

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 25.

The DPWH advises motorists to take alternate routes. — Nillicent Bautista