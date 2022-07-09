Tourists urged to halt trips to Banaue after mudslides, flashfloods

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Friday advised tourists to temporarily suspend travel to Banaue while clearing and cleaning operations are ongoing following the series of mudslides and flashfloods brought about by non-stop rains on Thursday.

On Friday evening, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco received a confirmatory report from the initial assessment of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid that a landslide eroded and carved out the side service access road of the Banaue Hotel and Youth Hostel (BHYH). This 81-room facility that is owned and operated by the infrastructure arm of the DOT.

The agency’s engineers assessed the area of the said hotel where a portion of the landslide ensued.

TIEZA reported that another landslide occurred fronting the main entrance of the BHYH from the highway and into the parking lot.

“No guests were harmed and cleaning is underway; however, cognizant of these damages,” DOT said.

In view of this, Frasco instructed the temporary prohibition on the use of the BHYH to ensure the safety of guests and personnel.

Prior to this confirmatory report, the DOT office also received a report from its Cordillera Administrative Region office that only a few out of the 55 domestic tourists from nine accommodation establishments stayed following the incident.

The DOT has already coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development for relief assistance for these tourists.

The tourism department advised tourists to contact DOT-CAR through the numbers 0916 489 9189 or 09156134546 or send a message to the DOT Official Facebook page https://web.facebook.com/ DepartmentOfTourism?_rdc=1&_ rdr for tourism assistance.

DOT-CAR also reported that most hotels in the area are accordingly undergoing cleaning operations as mud has flowed into their properties, with some establishments reporting partial damages on rip-raps and water pipes.

Here are updates on some affected roads, according to DOT-CAR.

Likewise, the tourism agency said communication remains a challenge since electricity has not yet been restored in the affected areas.

Despite these, the DOT assured stakeholders that through its DOT-CAR, it is in close coordination with the local government unit of Banaue, Ifugao province and concerned national government agencies.

Frasco has already reached out and spoken to Banaue Mayor Joel Bunggallon to offer immediate assistance in the handling and free transportation of stranded tourists, and any other assistance the LGU may need from the DOT.

Meanwhile, TIEZA engineers from the Architecture and Engineering Service Sector (AESS) which handles infrastructure projects of the agency have been deployed to Banaue.

The DOT likewise coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways -CAR for the clearing operations.