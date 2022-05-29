2 die in Taguig fire

MANILA, Philippines — Two people perished in a fire that broke out in a house in Taguig City on Friday night.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) identified the fatalities as Eduard Carimat, 38, and Maria Eloisa Fuentes, seven.

Arson probers said the fire started at the victims’ residence in Barangay Bagumbayan at around 10:40 p.m. and reached first alarm.

Firefighters doused the flames at around 11:09 p.m., the BFP said in its report.

Eleven fire trucks, including three from volunteer groups, and an ambulance responded to the scene.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed P30,000 worth of property.