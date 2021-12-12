P25 million giant clams seized in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 1,686 kilos of fossilized giant clams with an estimated market value of P25.29 million were seized in Oslob, Cebu on Friday.

Jagger Vitorillo, 41, was arrested by agents of the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Barangay Poblacion at around 5 p.m. for possession of the clams locally known as taklobo.

CIDG director Maj. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro said Vitorillo transacted with a policeman who posed as a buyer of the threatened species worth P201,000.

Ferro said the suspect sells the clams for P15,000 per kilo.

Vitorillo is being held on charges of violation of Republic 8550 or the Fisheries Code.

Meanwhile, refined sugar valued at P16.7 million, which was misdeclared as floor mops and plastic trash bags, was seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Port of Subic.

The BOC said the shipment was consigned to Multi-Subsonic Marketing Co.

Charges for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act are being readied against the persons behind the illegal shipment. – Robertzon Ramirez, Ric Sapnu