
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
More towns get BARMM-funded town hall projects
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 5:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
More towns get BARMM-funded town hall projects
Mayor Omeraida Mindalano signs an agreement with the Bangsamoro region on construction of a P25 million worth municipal building in  Madalum, Lanao del Sur, while Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo looks on. 
Philstar.com / John Unson
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three more towns got municipal building projects worth P25 million each from the Bangsamoro administration, meant to boost governance in support of the southern Mindanao peace process.



Two other towns, Bayang and Marantao, both in Lanao del Sur province, also got a P25 million worth public market and water system projects each, respectively, from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.



BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said Saturday he and local executives in the five towns signed Thursday separate memorandum of agreements (MOAs) detailing the modalities and fund allocations for each project.



Buluan and Mangudadatu, both in the second district of Maguindanao, and Madalum in Lanao del Sur, each got a P25 million worth municipal building project via MOAs that Sinarimbo and municipal officials forged on Thursday.



“We are grateful to the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government for giving us this project,” Madalum’s mayor, Omeraida Mindalano, said Saturday.



More than 20 municipal buildings in different towns in the Bangsamoro region have been constructed since last year by recipient-municipal governments using MILG funds.



The MILG’s capacity-building projects are aimed at strengthening local governance in the region and to hasten restoration of normalcy in areas devastated by decades of secessionist strife.



The ministry had, since 2020, also constructed more than a dozen municipal police precincts in towns bereft of such facility.



The autonomous region has 116 towns, mostly still reeling from underdevelopment due to armed conflicts.



“These capacity-building efforts will also help the local government units bounce back from the economic and fiscal problems brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sinarimbo said.



Sinarimbo said Saturday he is thankful to all LGUs in the region for supporting BARMM’s COVID-19 containment programs.



Sinarimbo, Social Welfare Minister Raissa Jajurie, and Health Minister Bashary Latiph on Saturday took turns appealing to residents of BARMM to have themselves vaccinated during the November 29 to December 1 region-wide COVID-19 vaccination days.



Jajurie said BARMM’s social welfare ministry is ready to provide relief assistance to those who would get jabs.



Latiph said preparations for the three day vaccination campaign are in place.



The Bangsamoro region covers Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, which are both in mainland Mindanao, and the island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PROJECT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 No.1 civil engineers&rsquo; licensure exam passer is Bangsamoro
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No.1 civil engineers’ licensure exam passer is Bangsamoro


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The examinee who topped in this month’s civil engineers’ licensure exams is from the Bangsamoro region, something...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No takers for Sinovac jabs in Quezon
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 November 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
At least 37,000 doses of China-made Sinovac vaccine in Quezon province remain unused as many residents prefer other brands.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati: A2, A3 may walk in for boosters
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 November 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The city government of Makati has allowed walk-ins at vaccination sites in the city for senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals who want to get COVID-19 booster shots.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P109 million shabu seized in Taguig, Caloocan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P109 million shabu seized in Taguig, Caloocan


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 16.05 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu with a street value of P109.14 million have been confiscated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Alert Level classification not appealable, LGUs told
                              


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 November 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 Local chief executives can no longer appeal the COVID-19 alert level classification in their areas, according to the latest resolution approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 18 Cordillera schools to join in-person classes
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 November 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Eighteen public schools in the Cordilleras have been allowed to participate in limited face-to-face classes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 CHR probes teen’s slay in Pampanga
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 November 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights  has initiated an investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man, who was allegedly shot by a policeman for not wearing a face mask in Bacolor, Pampanga.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 P13.6 million shabu seized in Bulacan
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Efren Lazaro |
                                 November 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P13.6 million were recovered from a tricycle driver from Quiapo in Manila in a sting in this city yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 14 held for illegal fishing in Bataan
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ric Sapnu |
                                 November 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A boat captain and 13 crewmembers of a commercial fishing vessel have been arrested for illegal fishing in the waters off Mariveles, Bataan.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr wants bike lanes included on Google maps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr wants bike lanes included on Google maps


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation has requested for the inclusion of bike lane routes in the country in the dashboard of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with