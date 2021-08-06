



































































 




   







   















Police sergeant kills Sulu provincial police chief in Jolo
Policemen secure the scene where Police Col. Michael Bayawan was gunned down by a subordinate police officer.
via The STAR/John Unson

                     

                        

                           
Police sergeant kills Sulu provincial police chief in Jolo

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 6:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A police sergeant shot dead the provincial police director of Sulu in Jolo town on Friday afternoon.



Police Col. Michael Bayawan, 49, was inspecting a police station in Barangay Asturias in Jolo, capital town of Sulu, when a subordinate, Police Staff Sgt. Imran Jilah, shot him repeatedly with his service firearm.





One of Bayawan's security escorts managed to return fire, killing the 43-year-old Jilah on the spot.



Bayawan was declared dead on arrival by physicians at the nearby Sulu Provincial Hospital.



Investigators are still trying to establish what prompted Jilah to attack his superior, who hails from Baguio City.



Police Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, has ordered an extensive probe on the incident. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

