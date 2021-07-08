



































































 




   

   









Ex-cops wanted for murder of Cabugao teen who accused them of rape surrender
In this July 4, 2020 photo, personnel of Cabugao MPS guard a checkpoint along the national highway in Cabugao,Ilocos Sur.
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Two dismissed police officers accused in the rape and murder of a minor and the sexual abuse of her cousin surrendered to authorities in San Juan, Ilocos Sur on Wednesday afternoon.



Marawi Ubaldo Torda and Randy Vintero Ramos, both already dismissed from the national police, will face trial for murder. 





Ramos will also be facing rape charges while Torda is facing a charge of acts of lasciviousness with a recommended bail of P200,000.



A warrant of arrest issued by Judge Homer Ragonhan of the Regional Trial Court Branch 24 of Cabugao was served on them after their surrender.



The two will be tried for murder over the July 2020 death of a minor in Cabugao who was shot dead by motorcyle-riding gunmen while on her way home from the San Juan Police Station. She had gone to the police station to follow up a rape complaint against Torda and Ramos. 



She had accused the two of raping her and of sexually abusing her cousin when they where arrested and brought to the police station for violating the quarantine curfew on June 27, 2020. The cousins, from Cabugao town, were in San Juan to attend a birthday party. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

