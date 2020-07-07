PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
S/Sgts. Marawi Torda and Dante Ramos of the San Juan police station were respondents in the complaints filed by the victim and her 18-year-old cousin for acts of lasciviousness and rape, respectively, according to Cabugao police chief Capt. Ramil Llarenas.
The STAR/File
CHR to investigate killing of teen who accused Ilocos Sur cops of rape
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday announced that it would be conducting its own investigation into the shooting of 15-year-old girl in Ilocos Sur by motorcycle-riding gunmen.

The 15-year-old was shot dead by motorcycle-riding men shortly after she and her cousin filed harassment and rape complaints against police officers.

"Our concerned Regional Office in Region I shall be conducting an independent probe in pursuit of justice for the aggrieved and her family and loved ones," the commission's spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia said.

Two police officers tagged in the killing were arrested on Saturday.

S/Sgts. Marawi Torda and Dante Ramos of the San Juan police station were respondents in the complaints filed by the victim and her 18-year-old cousin for acts of lasciviousness and rape, respectively, according to Cabugao police chief Capt. Ramil Llarenas.

The teenagers were reportedly accosted by the suspects during a party in San Juan for alleged violation of quarantine protocols on July 1.

"We hold on to our police force’s commitment to 'serve and protect' our rights and, if needed, ensure accountability for the indignities committed even if the perpetrators are among their ranks," De Guia said.

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, national police chief, on Monday said he wants the "stiffest penalty" for the two cops cops charged with the ambush. During a media briefing, he said he ordered the dismissal of both officers.

"They are not men in uniform but animals who deserve to be jailed for life. No remorse, no heart, and useless cops," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He added that he would be requiring the officers' dismissal in two weeks time, on top of whatever criminal charges that may be filed against them.

"This experience again puts into light the vulnerability of women and children to gender-based violences, especially during the pandemic. Many of stories remains unreported until we hear their horrors of struggle out in the open," CHR said.

'Anti-women culture' in the PNP

The Lucban Municipal Police Station in June drew widespread backlash for a post that said women should not wear revealing clothing and then report sexual harassment to them.

A peasant women group soon after slammed the victim-blaming post.

“We join the public in condemning the PNP for being insensitive in their indefensible victim-blaming blunder. It is clear to see that the training they received on Violence against Women and Children is fake and their actions show a lack of sincerity and respect towards women,” Amihan National Chairperson Zenaida Soriano said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Amihan also emphasized abuses perpetrated by the PNP along with the military against women in the countryside which they said consist of rape, sexual harassment, threats and more.

RELATED: Anti-terror bill will embolden PNP’s ‘anti-women culture’ — peasant group

Rappler recently reported that a police officer coerced a woman into having sex with him to be allowed to pass a quarantine checkpoint. The woman said that cops had long been threatening prostitutes and it only got worse during the lockdown.

In 2018, a member of the Manila Police District was accused of raping the teen daughter of drug suspects in exchange for her parent’s liberty.

The incident prompted the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women-Asia Pacific to claim that “palit-puri” or the sex-for-freedom scheme has worsened under President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

A total of 4,260 cases of violence against women and children have been reported to the police since the implementation of community quarantine in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, President Rodrigo Duterte said in his June 15 to Congress.

The CHR, however said that "because of the hidden nature of these violences at home, the actual number of cases might be higher."

"We reiterate our call to all concerned agencies of the government to ensure the safety of women and children in full compliance with international and domestics laws and standards. Primarily, proactive women and child protection measures and services must remain operational and strengthened during this period of heightened vulnerability," De Guia added.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP RIDING IN TANDEM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As soon as SC opens, law professors fire petitions vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“If this law will be allowed to take effect, it will legitimize wrongdoings, allow transgressions to constitutional...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte emotional, not ill – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte’s seemingly weak appearance during his visit to Zamboanga City last week was not health-related but...
Headlines
fbfb
Meralco apologizes for bill shock
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. has apologized for the so-called “bill shock” as it assured customers that the P47 convenience...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN's content picked apart as lawmakers air grievances
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
Since the onset of his administration, President Rodrigo Duterte has made it clear that he an ax to grind with critical media...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH apologizes for mistakenly identifying emerging COVID-19 hotspots in Metro Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The Department of Health issued an apology Monday night hours after it mistakenly announced that four cities in Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Zarate: Congress has duty to uphold press freedom, no power to dictate news content
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) said that the lawmakers’ role is to ensure that the members of the press...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg joins calls to junk anti-terrorism law
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The fear that environmental workers may be mistaken for terrorists or rebels is not unfounded.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 cases may breach 65,000 by end of July, 100,000 by end of August — UP researcher
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
While researchers predict an increase of around 25,000 COVID-19 infections from June to July, they now predict an increase...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Framers of Constitution oppose anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“This law precisely creates a climate of fear, sends a chilling effect, on those who wish to express their legitimate...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
‘Metro Manila not running out of hospital beds’
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang described as “fake news” yesterday reports that Metro Manila’s healthcare system was under...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with