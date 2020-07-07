CHR to investigate killing of teen who accused Ilocos Sur cops of rape

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday announced that it would be conducting its own investigation into the shooting of 15-year-old girl in Ilocos Sur by motorcycle-riding gunmen.

The 15-year-old was shot dead by motorcycle-riding men shortly after she and her cousin filed harassment and rape complaints against police officers.

Related Stories 2 cops tagged in slay of girl,15, held

"Our concerned Regional Office in Region I shall be conducting an independent probe in pursuit of justice for the aggrieved and her family and loved ones," the commission's spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia said.

Two police officers tagged in the killing were arrested on Saturday.

S/Sgts. Marawi Torda and Dante Ramos of the San Juan police station were respondents in the complaints filed by the victim and her 18-year-old cousin for acts of lasciviousness and rape, respectively, according to Cabugao police chief Capt. Ramil Llarenas.

The teenagers were reportedly accosted by the suspects during a party in San Juan for alleged violation of quarantine protocols on July 1.

"We hold on to our police force’s commitment to 'serve and protect' our rights and, if needed, ensure accountability for the indignities committed even if the perpetrators are among their ranks," De Guia said.

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, national police chief, on Monday said he wants the "stiffest penalty" for the two cops cops charged with the ambush. During a media briefing, he said he ordered the dismissal of both officers.

"They are not men in uniform but animals who deserve to be jailed for life. No remorse, no heart, and useless cops," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He added that he would be requiring the officers' dismissal in two weeks time, on top of whatever criminal charges that may be filed against them.

"This experience again puts into light the vulnerability of women and children to gender-based violences, especially during the pandemic. Many of stories remains unreported until we hear their horrors of struggle out in the open," CHR said.

'Anti-women culture' in the PNP

The Lucban Municipal Police Station in June drew widespread backlash for a post that said women should not wear revealing clothing and then report sexual harassment to them.

A peasant women group soon after slammed the victim-blaming post.

“We join the public in condemning the PNP for being insensitive in their indefensible victim-blaming blunder. It is clear to see that the training they received on Violence against Women and Children is fake and their actions show a lack of sincerity and respect towards women,” Amihan National Chairperson Zenaida Soriano said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Amihan also emphasized abuses perpetrated by the PNP along with the military against women in the countryside which they said consist of rape, sexual harassment, threats and more.

RELATED: Anti-terror bill will embolden PNP’s ‘anti-women culture’ — peasant group

Rappler recently reported that a police officer coerced a woman into having sex with him to be allowed to pass a quarantine checkpoint. The woman said that cops had long been threatening prostitutes and it only got worse during the lockdown.

In 2018, a member of the Manila Police District was accused of raping the teen daughter of drug suspects in exchange for her parent’s liberty.

The incident prompted the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women-Asia Pacific to claim that “palit-puri” or the sex-for-freedom scheme has worsened under President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

A total of 4,260 cases of violence against women and children have been reported to the police since the implementation of community quarantine in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, President Rodrigo Duterte said in his June 15 to Congress.

The CHR, however said that "because of the hidden nature of these violences at home, the actual number of cases might be higher."

"We reiterate our call to all concerned agencies of the government to ensure the safety of women and children in full compliance with international and domestics laws and standards. Primarily, proactive women and child protection measures and services must remain operational and strengthened during this period of heightened vulnerability," De Guia added.