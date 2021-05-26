



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
QC councilor slapped with show-cause order over food distribution activity
Photo shows QCPD personnel enforcing quarantine protocols at a feeding event organized by Councilor Franz Pumaren. 
Release / PNP PIO

                     

                        

                           
QC councilor slapped with show-cause order over food distribution activity

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2021 - 5:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government issued a show-cause order Wednesday to Councilor Franz Pumaren demanding an explanation for his food distribution activity in Brgy. Old Balara and the subsequent quarantine violations.



In a statement, the LGU said that the City Legal Department is already conducting the necessary investigation over these reports and will file cases "as warranted", while the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit has been instructed to conduct COVID-19 testing among participants of the activity.





A spot report from Batasan Police Station 6 said that Pumaren filed a request to conduct his "Kongsina ni Franz (Meals on Wheels)" activity to distribute 300 sacks of rice intended for 6,000 residents of the community at Liwanag-Dupax Street with some 50 members of his staff. 



The report also noted that barangay watchmen were absent to assist the eleven enforcers present in the enforcement, adding that the crowd "inadvertently forgot the physical distancing" after a sudden rain shower. "Due to a voluminous number of people their effort proved futile," it read. 



Pumaren at a press conference asserted that the barangay had been furnished a letter informing them of the activity but admitted that no contact tracing forms were given to the food pack recipients.



He insisted, though, that health protocols were still enforced by his staff.



"There was really no problem. It just so happened that it suddenly rained, and that's why things got messy...it's just unfortunate that this is what happened," he said in Filipino. "I think this is a learning experience for us. We'll have to change the system."



The councilor vowed to monitor the situation moving forward and said he would offer assistance in the event of coronavirus transmission. 



Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city government’s policy was to go after violators of health and safety protocols and hold them accountable for their actions, "regardless of status or position."



She added that all city residents, including officials, will be prosecuted if they violate health regulations and endanger the safety of the residents.






Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      QCPD
                                                      QUEZON CITY LOCAL GOVERNMENT
                                                      QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to cooperate in NBI probe on teen&rsquo;s death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to cooperate in NBI probe on teen’s death


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police yesterday vowed to cooperate in an impartial investigation on the death of a teenager with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 5 NPA rebels killed in Bohol
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Five suspected New People’s Army rebels were killed while a soldier was wounded in encounters in Bilar, Bohol yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Duterte: Solve Negros killings
                              


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Saying he was “appalled” by the killings in Negros Oriental, President Duterte has ordered the resolution of land disputes that led to the incidents.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PNP allows DOJ to probe EJKs
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 May 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has partnered with the Depatrment of Justice to look into alleged extrajudicial killings under the government’s war on drugs.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko gets immunity after Sinovac jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko gets immunity after Sinovac jabs


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has touted the efficacy of the Chinese-made Sinovac jab, citing his antibody test that revealed he...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Student pilot killed in plane crash off La Union waters
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Student pilot killed in plane crash off La Union waters


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The coast guard said police recovered the body of a 25-year-old student pilot, a resident of Paligui, Apalit, Pampanga,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eastern Samar under state of calamity due to ASF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eastern Samar under state of calamity due to ASF


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eastern Samar was placed under a state of calamity on Monday after African swine fever spread in the province.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA traffic enforcers found working from home &ndash; Abalos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA traffic enforcers found working from home – Abalos


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority hired additional 1,000 traffic personnel after finding out that several traffic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cop nabbed for robbery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cop nabbed for robbery


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Quezon City policeman was arrested after he allegedly robbed a branch of a courier company in Bulacan on Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City rolls out &lsquo;trash to cash&rsquo; program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City rolls out ‘trash to cash’ program


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government will roll out its “trash to cashback” program to promote solid waste management and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with