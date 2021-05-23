QC gov't warns residents of sanctions after pool party prompts community lockdown
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government warned anew any residents who organize and join large social gatherings that they would face charges under the city's ordinances.
This comes after an improvised pool party and drinking session at Brgy. Nagkaisang Nayon became a superspreader event where the coronavirus was transmitted to 51 residents, prompting the city government to place the surrounding area on community lockdown starting May 14.
In a statement sent to reporters, Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the City Legal Department has been directed to probe the concerned barangay officials and to find out if they failed to fulfill their responsibilities as persons in authority.
“Anyone proven to have violated our guidelines and ordinances, especially anyone mass gathering while drinking or at karaoke, will be issued an ordinance violation receipt and can be charged under Republic Act No. 11332,” Belmonte said in Filipino.
“More precautions and restrictions are still needed because the danger posed by COVID-19 still remains."
Republic Act No. 11332 or the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act” has been employed by the Philippine National Police to arrest quarantine violators amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Per a report by the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit, a total of 610 residents were swabbed as a result of the superspreader event. Of which, 18 are still awaiting results while 31 are admitted in the city's facilities.
The City Legal Department has since issued a show-cause order to the barangay captain of the locality. "We will investigate the local officials for possible administrative neglect or misconduct," City Legal Officer Orlando Casimiro said in the statement.
Belmonte also urged residents to report similar violations of quarantine protocols to the local government.
“We encourage the public to take photos and videos whenever possible and report to us by calling our Hotline 122. We assure them that we will take swift action as this is a matter of protecting the health and safety of the whole city,” said Belmonte.
To date, 1,179,812 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in the Philippines, 50,635 of whom are still classified as active cases.
Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
A total of 295 tourism workers in Intramuros, Manila will receive almost P1.5 million cash assistance from the government.
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says the government approved the allotment under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which includes direct cash assistance to workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The beneficiaries include 138 carinderia and ambulant vendors, 87 security personnel, 20 DOT-accredited pedicab drivers, 20 janitorial services workers and 30 calesa workers. Each of them will receive a one-time cash assistance of P5,000.
GCQ under Heightened Restrictions, according to the Palace:
- Only essential travel into and out of the NCR Plus shall be allowed.
- Public transportation shall remain operational at such capacities and protocols in accordance with the Department of Transportation guidelines while the use of active transportation shall be promoted.
- Also, indoor dine-in services in NCR Plus shall be at 20% venue or seating capacity while outdoor or al fresco dining shall be at 50% venue or seating capacity.
- Outdoor tourist attractions in the NCR Plus, on the other hand, may be opened at 30% with strict adherence to minimum public health standards.
- Further allowed in the NCR Plus are specialized markets of the Department of Tourism (DOT) following the minimum public health standards and implementation of protocols and restrictions as set by the DOT.
- Religious gatherings and gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 in NCR Plus shall be allowed up to 10% of the venue capacity.
- Also continued to be allowed in GCQ areas with heightened restrictions are non-contact sports in outdoor contact sports, games, scrimmages; and personal care services that allow for services not requiring mask removal, such as salons, parlors, beauty clinics, etc at 30% capacity.
- Individuals, 18-65 years of age, can leave their places of residence in GCQ areas with heightened restrictions.
- Meanwhile, entertainment venues, such as bars, concert halls, theaters, etc; recreational venues, such as internet cafes, billiards halls, arcades, etc; amusement parks, fairs, playgrounds, kiddie rides; indoor sports courts and venues and indoor tourist attractions; venues for meetings, conferences, exhibitions shall not be allowed in GCQ areas with heightened restrictions.
- Interzonal travel from NCR Plus areas, except those conducted by Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs), shall remain prohibited in GCQ areas with heightened restrictions.
The Department of Tourism supports the construction of temporary hospitals and pandemic-related facilities in tourism sites, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says Tuesday.
"The DOT is gratified and honored to be able to use its parks and public spaces in support of the national pandemic response," she says.
She made the comment at the groundbreaking for a Mega Field Hospital at the Burnham Green in Rizal Park in Manila.
St. Luke's Medical Center hospitals in Taguig and in Quezon City are at full capacity for COVID-19 patients, SLMC says Sunday morning.
It says that aside from the COVID-19 wards and ICU units being full, there are also "several critical patients in waiting at the Emergency Room."
SLMC says those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and who are in need of immediate treatment should consider other healthcare institutions for now.
Former president and Manila mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada has tested positive for COVID-19.
Estrada's son, former senator JV Ejercito on Monday morning tweeted that his father was rushed to the hospital.
"Please pray for all those who are likewise fighting this virus," Ejercito says.
Please pray for my father who has tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to the hospital.— JV Ejercito (@jvejercito) March 28, 2021
Please pray for all those who are likewise fighting this virus. ????????
