QC gov't warns residents of sanctions after pool party prompts community lockdown
Undated photo release shows the exterior of the Quezon City Hall.
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government warned anew any residents who organize and join large social gatherings that they would face charges under the city's ordinances.



This comes after an improvised pool party and drinking session at Brgy. Nagkaisang Nayon became a superspreader event where the coronavirus was transmitted to 51 residents, prompting the city government to place the surrounding area on community lockdown starting May 14.



In a statement sent to reporters, Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the City Legal Department has been directed to probe the concerned barangay officials and to find out if they failed to fulfill their responsibilities as persons in authority.



“Anyone proven to have violated our guidelines and ordinances, especially anyone mass gathering while drinking or at karaoke, will be issued an ordinance violation receipt and can be charged under Republic Act No. 11332,” Belmonte said in Filipino. 



“More precautions and restrictions are still needed because the danger posed by COVID-19 still remains."



Republic Act No. 11332 or the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act” has been employed by the Philippine National Police to arrest quarantine violators amid the coronavirus pandemic. 



Per a report by the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit, a total of 610 residents were swabbed as a result of the superspreader event. Of which, 18 are still awaiting results while 31 are admitted in the city's facilities. 



The City Legal Department has since issued a show-cause order to the barangay captain of the locality. "We will investigate the local officials for possible administrative neglect or misconduct," City Legal Officer Orlando Casimiro said in the statement.



Belmonte also urged residents to report similar violations of quarantine protocols to the local government. 



“We encourage the public to take photos and videos whenever possible and report to us by calling our Hotline 122. We assure them that we will take swift action as this is a matter of protecting the health and safety of the whole city,” said Belmonte.



To date, 1,179,812 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in the Philippines, 50,635 of whom are still classified as active cases. 



 






Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

