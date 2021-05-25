




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Local police ordered: Be on the lookout for parties
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said local chief executives or LCEs may face sanctions for dereliction of duty if they fail to strictly impose quarantine guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Local police ordered: Be on the lookout for parties

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2021 - 11:55am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Tuesday reminded its local ground units to be vigilant against parties and other super spreader events after a pool party was reported in Quezon City.



To recall, more than 50 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Quezon City after taking part in a pool party and drinking session in Brgy. Nagkaisang Nayon early this month.





“I am reminding all our police commanders to be on alert and strictly monitor your areas of responsibility to prevent mass gatherings and ensure the observance of minimum public health safety standards,” Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement sent to reporters.



“Closely coordinate with your local government units, particularly the barangays, to effectively prevent any further mass gatherings and other quarantine violations. There shouldn't be any super spreader events that get past you in your areas of responsibility."



The PNP chief said that as many as 54 people were infected with COVID-19 in Quezon City due to the pool party. In an earlier statement, the city government said the effects of the superspreader event prompted another community lockdown, adding that the City Legal Department has been directed to probe the concerned barangay officials to find out if they failed to fulfill any responsibilities.



Under the omnibus guidelines of the coronavirus task force, parties and other mass gatherings are prohibited as they can cause rapid transmission of the coronavirus. Quarantine violators in government though, including former PNP chief Debold Sinas, have not received any penalties. 



READ: Whatever happened to: Quarantine violators in Philippine government



Eleazar said that the public should not be complacent and lower their guard against COVID-19 even if there is a reduction on the rate of infection in Metro Manila.



“We sound like a broken record with our reminders but we will not tire of repeating our minimum public health safety protocols even if we have people who are deliberately stubborn. I would like to reiterate, mass gatherings are not possible even though Metro Manila is already at GCQ, ”he said.



"Even though the number of cases here in NCR is decreasing, it does not mean that we can be complacent because there is still the threat of COVID-19," he added.



To date, 1.18 million coronavirus infections have been reported in the Philippines, 48,917 of whom are still classified as active cases. 



In Caloocan, local executives and a police commander have already been sacked after failing to enforce quarantine protocols at a resort that went viral on social media. 



— Franco Luna 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 UK's largest warship to sail through Philippine Sea, South China Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UK's largest warship to sail through Philippine Sea, South China Sea


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The aircraft carrier will cover 26,000 nautical miles in 28 weeks, from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea," the Royal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte Parin Movement launched in Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte Parin Movement launched in Manila


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Six more years” – this is the collective cry of the Duterte Parin Movement as they push for the election...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO backs vaccine brand-blind policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO backs vaccine brand-blind policy


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization has expressed support for the Philippine government’s policy not to disclose in advance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Bay wastewater violators flagged
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Bay wastewater violators flagged


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued cease and desist orders to the Department of Public Works and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rainy season almost here &ndash; Pagasa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rainy season almost here – Pagasa


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The rainy season associated with the southwest monsoon is likely to start between the last week of May and mid-June, the state...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jabs for 'willing' general public by June, senator says amid low vaccine acceptance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jabs for 'willing' general public by June, senator says amid low vaccine acceptance


                              

                                 1 minute ago                              


                                                            
Citing the low rate of vaccine acceptance in the country, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on the government to allow "the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 more COVID-19 vaccine developers apply for clinical trials in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 more COVID-19 vaccine developers apply for clinical trials in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 23 minutes ago                              


                                                            
DOST Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said the government’s task group on vaccine evaluation and selection has received...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House bill seeks penalties for government officials who red tag
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House bill seeks penalties for government officials who red tag


                              

                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Lawmakers said red-tagging should be criminalized because it is committed through the use of public funds has "an injurious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hontiveros: Use untapped 'Bayanihan 2' funds for aid instead of loans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hontiveros: Use untapped 'Bayanihan 2' funds for aid instead of loans


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Hontiveros warned that Bayanihan 2's effectiveness will expire in less than two months even as many in the country remain...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Local officials warned on mass gatherings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Local officials warned on mass gatherings


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has warned local chief executives, barangay leaders and local police of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with