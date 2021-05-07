COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A suspected henchman of the slain Maute brothers Omarkhayam and Abdullah were killed while three others were wounded in an encounter with soldiers in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Jose Ma. Cuerpo of the Army’s 103rd Brigade said the casualties were among more than 20 gunmen who attacked soldiers on patrol in Barangay Kalungan.

The fatality was identified by community elders as a certain Sarip.

Villagers said the wounded militants identified only as Musib, Solaiman and Sajid were carried by their comrades as they escaped.

Cuerpo said magazines, ammunition and bomb components were recovered at the scene.